Parts unknown

Food Bowl may be over — bowls all over the city are being recast, repurposed, reimagined and recycled — and yet some memories linger. Specifically potatoes, in the form of some of the excellent dishes that appeared in the course of the festival: from Peruvian chef Virgilio Martínez’s potatoes baked in clay from the Tehachapi Outstanding in the Field dinner to dishes from visiting New Zealand chefs Monique Fiso and Ben Shewry. Read on. And maybe pick some up at your own market.