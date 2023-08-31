Malcolm Lee's Chicken Curry

Chef Malcolm Lee of Candlenut in Singapore makes this chicken curry by building on a spice paste made from lemongrass, shallots, galangal, garlic and candlenuts, adding a mix of chile powder, turmeric, cumin, coriander, fennel and black pepper. This intensely flavorful Peranakan stew bears influences from Malay, Indonesian and Chinese cultures, ingredients and techniques. The dried long red chiles can make it searingly hot. If you prefer less heat, reduce the amount of chiles — both dried and fresh — when preparing the spice paste.