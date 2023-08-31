Malcolm Lee's Chicken Curry
Chef Malcolm Lee of Candlenut in Singapore makes this chicken curry by building on a spice paste made from lemongrass, shallots, galangal, garlic and candlenuts, adding a mix of chile powder, turmeric, cumin, coriander, fennel and black pepper. This intensely flavorful Peranakan stew bears influences from Malay, Indonesian and Chinese cultures, ingredients and techniques. The dried long red chiles can make it searingly hot. If you prefer less heat, reduce the amount of chiles — both dried and fresh — when preparing the spice paste.
Chicken Kapitan Curry
Make the spice paste: Blend all shallot, garlic, ginger, fresh red chile and soaked dried chiles in a food processor or preferably a blender into a fine paste, adding some water if needed.
Make the curry powder mix: In a small bowl, combine the chile powder, cumin, coriander, black pepper, turmeric and fennel.
Heat the oil in a pot over medium-low heat. When hot add the blended spice paste, bruised lemongrass and whole makrut lime leaves. Cook until fragrant and the paste becomes a dull red color and the oil starts to separate, 20 to 30 minutes.
Add the curry powder mix and cook until the fragrance is released, about 30 seconds.
Add the chicken. Stir to coat it all and cook for another 5 minutes.
Add the salt, sugar, coconut milk, candlenuts, potatoes and 500 ml water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium low and simmer until the chicken and potato are tender, 30 to 45 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent burning and adding water if necessary.
Adjust seasonings to taste. Let the dish rest for at least 1 hour before serving. Reheat gently over low heat. Garnish with finely sliced makrut lime leaf and fried shallots.
Get our new Cooking newsletter.
Your roundup of inspiring recipes and kitchen tricks.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.