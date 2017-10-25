Essential California: The Dodgers turn up the heat

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Wednesday, Oct. 25, and here’s what’s happening across California:
The Dodgers turn up the heat
In Game 1 of the World Series, the Dodgers notched a 3-1 victory against the Houston Astros thanks to the pitching of ace Clayton Kershaw and a two-run homer by Justin Turner. At 103 degrees when the first pitch was thrown, it was the hottest game in World Series history. Though the temperature is expected to be slightly cooler for Game 2 tonight, Times columnist Bill Plaschke says the heat is on the Astros. Los Angeles Times
Those ticket prices: Would you pay more than $700 to stand near the top of Dodger Stadium? “Who can be surprised that average working stiffs are priced out of the first World Series games in Los Angeles in 29 years?” writes columnist Steve Lopez. Los Angeles Times
The bet: Gov. Jerry Brown and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent a message with their World Series bet. Los Angeles Times
Bigger than baseball: How Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen saved his parents' home and influenced an island. Los Angeles Times
Plus: Adrian Gonzalez, a clubhouse leader, chooses not to join the Dodgers for this World Series. Los Angeles Times
Mapping the destruction
The wildfires that ripped through Northern California this month destroyed at least 8,400 homes and buildings, according to state officials. The scope and scale of damage are among some of the worst from wildfires in state history. The bulk of the destruction can be found in Santa Rosa, where the Tubbs fire ripped through major residential areas on Oct. 8 and 9. This map shows where it happened. Los Angeles Times
Journalism! As wildfires raged, a local newspaper sprang into action to document the devastation. Los Angeles Times
Squeal: Pigs fleeing the North Bay fires found some refuge in Half Moon Bay. KQED
A culinary legend passes
Times restaurant critic Jonathan Gold explains why Jitlada chef Tui Sungkamee, who died last week at age 66, was so vital to the Los Angeles food scene. "The real importance of Sungkamee," Gold writes, "may be that at a time when it was assumed that non-Thais preferred sweet, crunchy food, that only people brought up on the cuisine could tolerate the unusual seasonings and the funk, his cooking inspired his customers to go beyond the long menu of the usual Thai dishes to discover the challenging food of his native region." Los Angeles Times
ICYMI: Gold, who has won the Pulitzer Prize for his reviews, released his list of the 101 best restaurants. Read, react and — most important — eat! Los Angeles Times
Rodriguez under fire: The closest allies of Ref Rodriguez on the Los Angeles Board of Education on Tuesday called on him to step aside pending the resolution of criminal charges and other legal problems. In an answering statement, Rodriguez refused to do so. Los Angeles Times
Still waiting: More than two years after Los Angeles lawmakers unveiled a proposal to legalize and regulate the popular practice of renting out rooms or whole homes for short stays, the city has yet to pass any new restrictions on Airbnb and similar platforms. Los Angeles Times
Great video: KFC's Twitter account follows five Spice Girls and six guys named Herb, including L.A. City Council President Herb Wesson, who according to TMZ is “totally down for an original recipe hookup with the Spice Girls and the other herbs.” TMZ
Debate night in America: In a reflection of a growing divide among California Democrats on single-payer healthcare and charter schools, California gubernatorial candidates staked claim to the separate, slightly nuanced sides on those issues Tuesday. Los Angeles Times
Firing dispute: A former deputy director of the state Board of Equalization said Tuesday he was improperly fired this month after cooperating with a state Department of Justice investigation into allegations that agency officials improperly used public resources. Los Angeles Times
See you in court, maybe: The UCLA Bruin Republicans are protesting what they allege are “unconstitutional” security fees that could be assessed by administrators on their student club for an upcoming appearance of conservative writer Ben Shapiro. Los Angeles Times
Again?! An Air Canada flight missed a crucial landing instruction — delivered multiple times — as it touched down at San Francisco International Airport on Sunday night. The incident triggered yet another Federal Aviation Administration investigation into the airline, months after the airline just missed a major crash there. Los Angeles Times
No more bail? California’s judiciary recommended Tuesday that money bail for criminal defendants be replaced with risk assessment and supervision. Los Angeles Times
Looking for a killer: Los Angeles police detectives are looking for a suspect who opened fire on a car in Reseda over the weekend, killing a woman inside. Los Angeles Times
Harassment hearings: The California Assembly will hold public hearings next month to address sexual harassment in the Capitol, Democratic lawmakers announced Tuesday, as allegations of pervasive mistreatment continue to ripple through Sacramento. Los Angeles Times
Wild story: “Tom Henderson bought the iconic Tribune Tower and was hailed as an Oakland hero. The feds say it was all a con.” East Bay Express
Brush fire problems: A brush fire briefly shut down part of the 118 Freeway in Granada Hills during the Tuesday morning commute, snarling traffic as firefighters worked to douse the blaze. Los Angeles Times
Studio’s fate: The future of Weinstein Co. could be decided in less than two weeks as the company tries to stay afloat amid allegations of sexual abuse against its disgraced co-founder Harvey Weinstein. Thomas Barrack's private equity firm Colony Capital has about a week and a half to decide whether to buy the assets of the beleaguered studio, said people close to the situation who were not authorized to comment. Los Angeles Times
Sign me up: Caltech has opened a drone lab, with big ideas to improve how robots work with humans. Los Angeles Times
He said what?! “On Friday, KFI host Bill Handel called U.S. Rep. Frederica S. Wilson, who's been in a war of words with the Trump administration, a "cheap, sleazy Democrat whore." On Monday, Handel said on air that he should have called Wilson a "media whore."” LA Weekly
After-work drinks, please: Check out downtown Los Angeles’ newest rooftop bar. Los Angeles Magazine
Read it and weep: Here’s what $700,000 buys you around L.A. these days. Curbed LA
Los Angeles area: Sunny, 99, Wednesday. Sunny, 88, Thursday. San Diego: Sunny, 93, Wednesday. Sunny, 81, Thursday. San Francisco area: Sunny, 79, Wednesday and Thursday. Sacramento: Sunny, 88, Wednesday. Sunny, 87, Thursday. More weather is here.
Today’s California memory comes from Tim Domenico:
“One day all the forces of nature and mankind came together to make a trip to California my most memorable ever. I had come to California to make a legal base jump from El Capitan in Yosemite. I spent five days hanging over the edge of the cliff photographing the dozen jumpers allowed each day, then walking down to the Valley floor each day to collect money and buy more film. On the morning before the last legal day I dropped by the ranger’s office to see if my expert license from the parachute association had arrived so I could get a permit to jump. Yes, yes and yes. Everything came together that day and I got to jump El Capitan on the last legal day of jumping, a trip to California I’ll never forget.”
