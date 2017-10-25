Essential California: The Dodgers turn up the heat

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Wednesday, Oct. 25, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

The Dodgers turn up the heat

In Game 1 of the World Series, the Dodgers notched a 3-1 victory against the Houston Astros thanks to the pitching of ace Clayton Kershaw and a two-run homer by Justin Turner. At 103 degrees when the first pitch was thrown, it was the hottest game in World Series history. Though the temperature is expected to be slightly cooler for Game 2 tonight, Times columnist Bill Plaschke says the heat is on the Astros. Los Angeles Times

Those ticket prices: Would you pay more than $700 to stand near the top of Dodger Stadium? “Who can be surprised that average working stiffs are priced out of the first World Series games in Los Angeles in 29 years?” writes columnist Steve Lopez. Los Angeles Times

The bet: Gov. Jerry Brown and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent a message with their World Series bet. Los Angeles Times

Bigger than baseball: How Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen saved his parents' home and influenced an island. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Adrian Gonzalez, a clubhouse leader, chooses not to join the Dodgers for this World Series. Los Angeles Times

Mapping the destruction

The wildfires that ripped through Northern California this month destroyed at least 8,400 homes and buildings, according to state officials. The scope and scale of damage are among some of the worst from wildfires in state history. The bulk of the destruction can be found in Santa Rosa, where the Tubbs fire ripped through major residential areas on Oct. 8 and 9. This map shows where it happened. Los Angeles Times

Journalism! As wildfires raged, a local newspaper sprang into action to document the devastation. Los Angeles Times

Squeal: Pigs fleeing the North Bay fires found some refuge in Half Moon Bay. KQED

A culinary legend passes

Times restaurant critic Jonathan Gold explains why Jitlada chef Tui Sungkamee, who died last week at age 66, was so vital to the Los Angeles food scene. "The real importance of Sungkamee," Gold writes, "may be that at a time when it was assumed that non-Thais preferred sweet, crunchy food, that only people brought up on the cuisine could tolerate the unusual seasonings and the funk, his cooking inspired his customers to go beyond the long menu of the usual Thai dishes to discover the challenging food of his native region." Los Angeles Times

ICYMI: Gold, who has won the Pulitzer Prize for his reviews, released his list of the 101 best restaurants. Read, react and — most important — eat! Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Rodriguez under fire: The closest allies of Ref Rodriguez on the Los Angeles Board of Education on Tuesday called on him to step aside pending the resolution of criminal charges and other legal problems. In an answering statement, Rodriguez refused to do so. Los Angeles Times

Still waiting: More than two years after Los Angeles lawmakers unveiled a proposal to legalize and regulate the popular practice of renting out rooms or whole homes for short stays, the city has yet to pass any new restrictions on Airbnb and similar platforms. Los Angeles Times

Great video: KFC's Twitter account follows five Spice Girls and six guys named Herb, including L.A. City Council President Herb Wesson, who according to TMZ is “totally down for an original recipe hookup with the Spice Girls and the other herbs.” TMZ

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT