Essential California: Rains end, but flooding dangers are high in the Central Valley

Watch out for that melting snow

The rains that hammered California this winter have ended, but flooding dangers are high, as the massive Sierra snowpack melts. In the Central Valley town of Tranquillity, farmers are worried about a collapsed levee — a disaster that happened a decade ago. Now they hope that the local reservoir has enough space for all that snowmelt. Los Angeles Times

Protesting the protesters in Berkeley

Over the last few months, staunchly liberal Berkeley and the University of California campus have become a national stage for tensions over the Trump presidency. Many residents of the town are unhappy with what’s happening. Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin was blunt, saying the city is being used by extremists on both the right and left “to literally fight and challenge each other.” Los Angeles Times

Where the state stands on repealing Obamacare

As President Trump and his allies in Congress try again to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, the state’s delegation is crucial to this push. Here's where they stand. Los Angeles Times

Plus: California's experience with health reform before Obamacare shows how hard it is for even the biggest states to reform the healthcare system on their own. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Refinery explosion investigated: Exxon Mobil's old equipment and outdated procedures were to blame in a 2015 explosion of a Torrance refinery, a federal agency said Wednesday. The incident endangered 150,000 nearby residents. Los Angeles Times

New roommates! To learn to care for the elderly, students in Los Angeles are moving into retirement homes. The students live and eat for free, and in exchange they spend time with the residents. Stat News

Beware, North Korea: An unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile was launched Wednesday from Vandenberg Air Force Base to test the weapon’s reliability and ensure an “effective nuclear deterrent.” Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

No more asylum seekers? Increasingly, migrants and their lawyers are saying that U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents are refusing people who are seeking asylum. New York Times

Interesting place to recruit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection is desperate to bring in new officers, so they recruited at a rodeo and country music festival. Associated Press

Elected officials in the spotlight: Some legislators in California are immigrants too. Here’s how they’re putting their stamp on the Capitol. KQED

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

About Airbnb: Los Angeles has been weighing new regulations on Airbnb, but the budget proposed by Mayor Eric Garcetti relies on not regulating it. The budget for next year includes more than $33 million from Airbnb and any other rental platforms that agree to collect lodging taxes, part of his plan to close an estimated $263-million shortfall. Los Angeles Times

Think-piece alert: A broken-down home in Palo Alto just sold for $2.5 million, and some say it represents how coastal housing policy has gone wrong. Vox

No Confederate flags except in certain places: California officials say the state's ban on displaying the Confederate flag doesn't apply to individuals, even if they are on government property. Associated Press

Remembering a union legacy: Hank Lacayo, who died this week at 85, was the president of a United Auto Workers union local in Los Angeles, and he leaves a legacy of empowering others. Ventura County Star

CRIME AND COURTS

Debate over motive: The survivors of a shooting in San Diego over the weekend believe the gunman targeted black people. Police are doubtful. Los Angeles Times