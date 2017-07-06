Essential California: The Pug Queen of L.A. and a rescue dog from Iran

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Thursday, July 6, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

The Pug Queen of L.A. and a rescue dog from Iran

Katy Kargosha recently traveled to Iran to rescue a severely disabled pug named Chance. The dog had been abandoned beside a Tehran highway, and the New Orleans resident escorted him to Los Angeles. This rescue mission was a success, and Chance has a new home with one of Hugh Hefner’s former live-in girlfriends, Izabella St. James, a.k.a. the Pug Queen. Los Angeles Times

Catching up with one of California’s richest

Patrick Soon-Shiong lately has been battling turbulence surrounding his business interests, which is nothing new for the South Africa native. He’s faced skeptics and short-sellers — traders who bet on stock prices to drop — with his past companies, yet ended up making huge sums for himself and shareholders who stuck with him when the companies were sold. This time around, two cancer-fighting start-up firms that he took public in the last two years have rolled up major losses and each of their stocks has tumbled more than 70% from their highs. Los Angeles Times

Plus: NantWorks, the Culver City company controlled by Soon-Shiong, has taken over the operator of half a dozen California hospitals, including St. Vincent Medical Center near Los Angeles’ MacArthur Park and St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood. Los Angeles Times

Not so hot on the Games

A recent poll by the International Olympic Committee suggests that Los Angeles residents support hosting the 2024 Summer Games at a lower percentage than has been touted by the local bid committee. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

The heat returns: A heat wave settling over Southern California this week could break records from the coast to the mountains, while the potential for thunderstorms may increase the risk of dry lightning sparking a fast-growing wildfire. Los Angeles Times

How about a run? Here’s a twist on mental health: going running with your therapist in Redondo Beach while discussing life's problems. Los Angeles Times

History lesson! Learn here how the Sepulveda Canyon became the 405 Freeway. “As recently as 1934 that mighty river — the 405 freeway — was only a modest stream, a winding, unpaved road that snaked through the Santa Monica Mountains.” KCET

Also on the 405: The children of the couple who survived a fiery plane crash on the 405 Freeway in Costa Mesa released a statement thanking all of those who helped their parents through the harrowing incident. ABC 7

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

The court rules: Minors who enter the U.S. without permission must be given a court hearing to determine whether they can be released, a federal appeals court panel decided unanimously Wednesday. Los Angeles Times

About immigrant veterans: “The Pentagon is considering pulling out of a deal it made with thousands of noncitizen recruits with specialized skills: Join the military and we'll put you on the fast track to citizenship.” NPR

Plus: Andy de Leon served in Vietnam and is one of an estimated several thousand veterans expelled from the United States since 1996, when deportation of immigrants with certain convictions became mandatory, with no judicial discretion. The Desert Sun

Giving thanks: A refugee’s story: from Camp Pendleton to the American Dream. USA Today

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Catching up on the questions: Last week a story about California’s failed 50-year-old housing law generated lots of questions from readers. Here are some answers to some of the questions you asked. Los Angeles Times

Democratic party reboot? Two Silicon Valley titans, Mark Pincus and Reid Hoffman, are launching a new group to rethink the Democratic Party. Recode