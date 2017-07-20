Essential California: USC faces angry students over former medical school dean

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Thursday, July 20, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

USC faces angry students over ex-dean’s alleged behavior

In a meeting with bewildered and at times angry students, the dean of USC’s medical school said Wednesday that the university had launched multiple internal investigations into the conduct of his predecessor, Carmen Puliafito, after The Times reported that he associated with criminals and drug abusers who told of using methamphetamine and other drugs with him. “These allegations, if they are true, are horrible and despicable,” said Rohit Varma, dean of USC’s Keck School of Medicine. “He’s a man who had a brilliant career, all gone down the drain. I’m standing in this place where my predecessor now has this taint. It is sad.” Varma also said he recently spoke to Puliafito. “He called me yesterday and he apologized for what had happened and for putting me and the school and SC through what has happened, and he informed me that he’s going to go and get help.” Los Angeles Times

Huge cost of cleaning port pollution

The nation’s largest port complex will seek to slash air pollution and health risks to Southern Californians by replacing diesel trucks and cargo equipment with zero-emissions technology over the next two decades, according to a plan released Wednesday. The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach remain Southern California’s largest single source of air pollution, and the cleanup comes with a huge price tag: $14 billion. Los Angeles Times

Aliso Canyon gets the green light to reopen

The Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility near Porter Ranch, which was shut down after a massive leak forced thousands to flee their homes, can reopen at a reduced capacity, state officials determined. Residents are unhappy about the decision and vow to fight. Los Angeles Times

A hellacious fire raging on Yosemite’s western edge

It temporarily cut off power to Yosemite National Park and threatened to destroy the historic gold-mining town of Mariposa, sending its residents fleeing. It sent its smoke as far north as Idaho, and it burned so hot it created its own weather system. If the Detwiler fire, which has moved with frightening speed this week through the rugged terrain of rural Mariposa County, was looking to make a dramatic statement, it undoubtedly succeeded. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

“Be a good citizen, Snapchat. Don’t just apologize. Disappear from Venice. You know, like one of those photos on your app.”

-- Columnist Robin Abcarian on the tech-fueled gentrification that is reviving and destroying Venice. Los Angeles Times

Plus: A small coffee shop that has been the center of multiple anti-gentrification protests in Boyle Heights was vandalized Wednesday. Los Angeles Times

That’s the ticket: In what might be the Broad’s hottest ticket since opening, the Broad museum plans on Sept. 1 to release tickets for the highly anticipated exhibition “Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors,” opening Oct. 21. Los Angeles Times

Hungry? Famed New York chef and food legend David Chang’s guide to eating in L.A. LAist

Drawing a line: Tow companies are refusing to haul away homeless RVs that violate city laws, citing concerns about health safety (including fleas). Daily News

Hmmm: So why did the city manager of Azusa suddenly resign? Residents are asking questions. San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Skyline shift: Downtown L.A. could be getting a new 66-story building next to Staples Center and the Wilshire Grand. L.A. Downtown News

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

It’s nuts: Are California’s new official nuts actually nuts? Experts say no. Los Angeles Times

Cap and trade basics: So what exactly is California’s cap and trade program? The only system of its kind in the country, it’s designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from facilities such as oil refineries, food processors and power plants. Here’s a guide. Los Angeles Times

California ban concerns: California’s ban on public-funded travel to states with “anti-LGBT laws” has some in Texas and the South worried, and others fighting back. “If anything, what it does provide is a great opportunity for political types in Alabama to have new fodder for a new commercial,” said an Alabama Republican. “I think you’ll see words like ‘Hollywood liberal.’ ” New York Times