Essential California: The Hmong pot farms of Siskiyou County

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Tuesday, Sept. 12, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Up in Siskiyou County

More than 1,500 Hmong farmers in the last two years have poured into Siskiyou County on the Oregon border, an area so vast it encompasses two western mountain ranges. Many of the Hmong are growing marijuana — much to the consternation of local authorities in the area. Depending on whose yield estimates and black market prices you rely on, the Hmong’s Siskiyou crop had a value as high as $1 billion. Where it was bound for, the growers won’t say. Los Angeles Times

The former football-coach-turned-pastor

Meet Rocky Seto, the former USC and Seahawks assistant coach who gave it all up to become the pastor of a San Gabriel Valley church. On Sundays now, he can be found preaching to a hushed congregation of several hundred. Though the work pays a fraction of the money and offers none of the glamour, he insists, “I can’t think of a place I would rather be.” Los Angeles Times

California versus Trump

California on Monday sued the Trump administration, challenging as unconstitutional the president’s plan to rescind the program to protect young immigrants brought to the country illegally from being deported. The lawsuit comes a week after 15 other states, led by New York and Washington, filed a similar legal challenge. Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said Monday he decided to file a separate suit because the state and its economy will be especially harmed by the president's action given that it is home to a quarter of the 800,000 people in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Gov. Jerry Brown and state Senate leader Kevin de León agreed on Monday to amend a so-called sanctuary state bill that would limit the role of state or local law enforcement agencies in holding and questioning immigrants in the country illegally. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

A new chief in town: Timothy Vu, a 23-year veteran of the Westminster Police Department, was named chief of the Alhambra Police Department in April. That made him, very likely, the first Vietnamese American police chief in the nation. His goals as chief aren’t sexy, but they befit a busy San Gabriel Valley town of about 85,000 that has relatively low rates of violent crime. Los Angeles Times

Classic Los Angeles: “Loom, a new club for parents, aims to help anxious parents navigate the maze of contemporary childcare protocols.” The New Yorker

Dodgers very blue: How did the hottest team in baseball go so cold? Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

High-profile visitor: “Mexico’s top diplomat will make a two-day visit to immigrant-friendly California amid strained relations between his country and the U.S. over President Trump’s border wall and immigration and trade proposals.” Associated Press

A change in policy: “In a shift from how it operated during the Obama administration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement is cracking down on relatives who let undocumented kids stay with them after entering the U.S.” ProPublica

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Deadly hepatitis outbreak: Sanitary street washing will start in downtown San Diego and will continue every other week to combat a deadly hepatitis A outbreak that has killed 15 people. Los Angeles Times

Big political changes afoot: “California is pushing forward with a plan to change the state’s primary date from June to March, a move that could scramble the 2020 presidential nominating contest and swing the early weight of the campaign to the West.” Politico

Plus: “It’s hardly surprising that neither California’s dominant Democrats nor its fading Republicans have ever really embraced Proposition 14, the sweeping ballot measure that abolished partisan primaries six years ago.” Los Angeles Times

CRIME AND COURTS

“He doesn’t have a permit”: A video showing a UC Berkeley bicycle officer citing a bacon hot dog vendor on campus and removing cash from his wallet for operating without a permit has gone viral. Los Angeles Times