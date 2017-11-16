Essential California: Southern California's smog gets worse

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Thursday, Nov. 16, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Smog problems

Measured emissions have been on the decline in Southern California, but the smog has gotten worse for the second straight year. That apparent disconnect is forcing regulators to explain why air quality is dipping after years of progress cleaning up the nation’s worst smog. Los Angeles Times

Napolitano’s office under fire

Top aides to University of California President Janet Napolitano interfered with a state audit of her office, suppressing campus criticism of its services and operations, according to the findings of an investigation ordered by the UC Board of Regents. Napolitano approved a plan to instruct administrators from the UC system’s 10 campuses to submit responses to confidential questionnaires about her office for review by her aides before returning them to the state auditor, according to the fact-finding review obtained by the Times. Los Angeles Times

More about the shooting up north

In March, a Tehama County judge ordered Kevin Janson Neal to stay away from neighbors and turn in his firearms. But that edict did not keep Neal away from his weapons. Residents said that in recent months they heard him shooting off guns at his home with impunity. Some complained to authorities, to no avail. Then, on Tuesday, he went on a rampage across the rural community of Rancho Tehama. Sheriff’s officials said they were not aware of the order to give up his weapons. Los Angeles Times

Chain of events: Officials now believe it began with Neal killing his wife. How the rampage played out. Los Angeles Times

And: About that Trump tweet. New York Times

More sexual misconduct alleged

Sean Carlson, founder of the popular Los Angeles music festival FYF, was investigated by Los Angeles police in 2013 for sexual assault after a woman alleged he attacked her. She is one of several women who have come forward to accuse the well-known festival promoter of sexual misconduct, according to LAPD records and interviews with the Los Angeles Times and Spin. Goldenvoice, the powerful L.A.-based promoter behind the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, abruptly ended its six-year partnership with Carlson on Monday. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Suspended: UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill, who have been suspended indefinitely by the Bruins, apologized at a news conference Wednesday morning about their shoplifting incident in China. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Case to be reviewed? The case should be closed on UCLA basketball players, Times columnist Bill Plaschke argues. Los Angeles Times

See you in court: Legal woes for the Weinstein Co. mounted on Wednesday when the company was hit with a class-action lawsuit on behalf of dozens of women accusing co-founder Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, battery and lewd conduct. Los Angeles Times

Coach’s plea: USC associate head coach coach Tony Bland pleaded not guilty Wednesday to four charges stemming from allegations he accepted a bribe in return for steering players to use a certain aspiring sports agent and financial advisor. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Delays, delays: The state’s bullet train authority has acknowledged that it will fail to meet its self-imposed deadline to complete by 2018 the project’s environmental reviews, which determine the exact route that the electrified rail line would take between San Francisco and Los Angeles. Los Angeles Times

Diplomatic mission: Meet the peacemaker trying to unite the Trump White House and Silicon Valley. Wall Street Journal

Can’t stop, won’t stop: A federal appeals court appeared reluctant Wednesday to scuttle a Trump University settlement so that a former student may try to take the president to trial. Los Angeles Times