Essential California: Helping the homeless fuels debate in Malibu

It's Friday, Nov. 24

TOP STORIES

Malibu asks whether helping homeless draws more homeless

As Southern California struggles with a growing homeless problem, one flashpoint has emerged in Malibu. The Malibu United Methodist Church, facing pressure from the city, has decided its twice-weekly dinners for homeless people would stop after Thanksgiving. The cutoff came after city officials summoned organizers and suggested they were attracting more homeless people and making the problem worse. The move has sparked debate about how the wealthy coastal town should deal with the homeless. Los Angeles Times

Thanksgiving meals: “We haven't seen numbers like this since the Great Depression,” says the Midnight Mission’s director of public affairs. City News Service

Plus: An obscure provision in Los Angeles city codes has drawn fire from tenant activists who complain that it allows housing to be turned over to tourists. Los Angeles Times

Wine country fires prompt new thinking

The causes of the October conflagrations are under investigation. But for a number of the fires, the prime suspects are sparking power lines and electrical equipment downed by winds that gusted to more than 70 mph. As California puts more people and houses on one of the planet’s most flammable landscapes and the grim list of deadly wildfires grows longer, some experts say it’s time to take stronger steps. Among them: Ban development in wind corridors where wildlands repeatedly burn, and preemptively shut down power lines and close public lands during extreme wind events. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Big loss? John Lasseter’s decision to leave Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios for six months after complaints of inappropriate interactions with employees has raised questions about the fallout for Disney’s signature animation business. Industry analysts and experts in the animation community said Lasseter’s absence could be a significant blow to the studio if his departure becomes permanent, because the executive has been such a key figure in its success. Los Angeles Times

Ink: A look inside "Tattoo," an ambitious traveling exhibition about the history, culture and art of tattoos, has opened at the Natural History Museum with a new section devoted specifically to L.A.'s body-art culture. Los Angeles Times

Fighting spirit: No team in Southern California faced a more daunting challenge this season in high school football than the Hawkins Hawks of South Los Angeles. But the team refuses to give up. Los Angeles Times

Truck talk: Tesla’s truck is already the talk of the L.A. port complex years before its release. Will it be a game changer? Daily Breeze

Police dispute: Five Asian American police officers are suing the San Gabriel Police Department, alleging they were subjected to widespread discrimination and a hostile work culture in which managers used racial slurs and refused to hire or promote Asian officers. Los Angeles Times

GIVING THANKS

Survivors: A “Friendsgiving” dinner for two besties who have something big to be thankful for: surviving the Las Vegas mass shooting. Orange County Register

It looks so real: For $500, a Bay Area bakery will make you a holiday cake that looks like a turkey. SFGate

Finding hope: New holiday traditions emerge in wine country after the fires. Press Democrat

The spirit: In neighborhoods destroyed by the Santa Rosa fires, residents still found the Thanksgiving spirit — and feel great to still have each other even if they don’t have their homes. San Francisco Chronicle

Uncertain holiday: A San Diego Thanksgiving for refugees who face uncertain futures. San Diego Union-Tribune

Family time: For one South L.A. family, she’s the one who brings everyone together. Los Angeles Times

Yes, it was hot: Downtown Los Angeles hit 92 degrees, making this year’s Thanksgiving the hottest since record-keeping began in 1877, the National Weather Service said. Los Angeles Times