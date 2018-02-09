Essential California: A plan to house L.A.'s homeless residents could transform parking lots across the city

Last week, a widely panned story about Los Angeles was published in The New York Times. After chewing on that story and traveling to Houston, columnist Christopher Hawthorne writes, "People who are accustomed to making quick sense of the world, to ordering it into neat and sharply defined categories, tend to be flummoxed by both places. And reporters at the New York Times are certainly used to making quick sense of the world. If there's one reason the paper keeps getting Los Angeles so spectacularly wrong, I think that's it. Smart, accomplished people don't like being made to feel out of their depth. Los Angeles makes out-of-town reporters feel out of their depth from their first day here." Los Angeles Times