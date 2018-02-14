Essential California: Southland teen Chloe Kim finds fame after gold medal performance

In what amounted to a historic victory lap in her gold medal snowboarding victory, 17-year-old Chloe Kim became the first woman to land back-to-back 1080s — two triple rotations in a flash — at the Olympic Games. Kim is a first-generation Korean American, the daughter of immigrants who settled in the greater Los Angeles area, and has made visits to family in South Korea throughout her life. "It's so cool being here," she said. "Competing in my first Olympics in the country where my parents came from is insane." Los Angeles Times