Essential California: Fate of Harvey Weinstein sexual assault cases now in hands of two cautious prosecutors

After months of investigating, two criminal cases involving Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein are now in the hands of two veteran but cautious prosecutors: Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey and Manhattan D.A. Cyrus R. Vance Jr. In Los Angeles, the investigation is focused on an Italian actress' allegation of rape in 2013. In New York, detectives have turned their attention to a student-actress' accusation of forced oral copulation in 2004 and another actress' allegation of rape in 2010. Both teams of detectives say they could move forward with charges against the movie producer, who since last fall has been accused by more than 85 women of sexual misconduct stretching back four decades. Los Angeles Times