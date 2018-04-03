Essential California: Smoggy with a chance of Trump?

Up north: The signs stand throughout rural Shasta County. There's the one on Lake Boulevard, a quiet two-lane that cuts through the trees south of the towering Shasta Dam. One stands on Olinda Road in Anderson, just west of North Valley High School. Another hangs from an electric pole in Redding, across the street from Kent's Meats & Groceries. "No Room for Racism," they declare unequivocally and without margin for debate. But, of course, in all matters of race — and all that comes with it — it's never as easy as putting up a sign. Los Angeles Times