Essential California: USC is flooded with reports about doctor accused of misconduct

The University of Southern California said Friday it had received about 200 reports from former patients of gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall after a Los Angeles Times investigation detailing years of misconduct complaints. USC said it is establishing a process to forward some of those accounts to the Los Angeles Police Department for criminal review. In a letter to the university community, USC President C.L. Max Nikias said he has personally read reports from Tyndall's patients over "many difficult hours" and that it left him profoundly disturbed. The letter came the day after the university ousted two top administrators at the clinic where Tyndall practiced for nearly three decades. Los Angeles Times