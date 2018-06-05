Essential California: Primary day!

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Tuesday, June 5, and that means it’s primary day in California. Candidates across the state have been zooming around making their last-minute pitches, hoping to vault themselves into one of the top two spots and into the general election. The state’s unique primary system — where Republicans and Democrats all run together and only the top two get out — has led to a great deal of chaos up and down the ballot. From Republican turnout in contested congressional races to the fabled record of a bellwether county, here are five things worth watching as election returns come in. Los Angeles Times