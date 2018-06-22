Essential California: A continuing crisis at the border

“In the very early 1950s, our newly blended family moved from Oak Park, Ill., to Southern California. My father was career Navy, serving in the Pacific during WWII and, postwar, stationed in Japan for a time. I remember my new mom taking my new sister and me to greet Daddy and his returning ship in Coronado. We were wearing new white winter coats and played our accordions for him. We lived in Concord for a little while before moving to Garden Grove after my father retired from active duty. Presents he brought with him from Japan included matching long-handled bicycles for me and my sister, and for mom, two sets of Noritake china and many yards of raw silk.”