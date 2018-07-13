Essential California: Netflix's Emmy dominance

Immigration detainees who were sent to a federal prison in Victorville last month were kept in their cells for prolonged periods of time with little access to the outside and were unable to change their clothing for weeks, according to workers at the facility and visitors who have spoken with detainees. Staffers at the prison also say they have not been given the proper resources or direction to handle the influx of detainees, putting both inmates and workers in danger. “It’s gone from bad to worse to worst. We cannot take care of these inmates,” said a worker who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation. Los Angeles Times