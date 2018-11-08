Essential California: Gunman kills 12 at Thousand Oaks bar packed with college students

“I was born in 1955 at the French Catholic Hospital in Chinatown. All my dad's friends in Chinatown were amazed that we moved from an apartment on Sunset Boulevard to our first house ‘all the way out’ in Pico Rivera, which still had lots of orange groves. We mainly played outdoors with many other baby boomer kids of all ages on our long street, which ended at the San Gabriel riverbed. We loved having out-of-town relatives visit us in SoCal, as each time we would get to go along with them to Disneyland. We safely stored our leftover A through E tickets for Disneyland and knew how to convince the ride operators to let us combine our non-E tickets to get on to an E ticket ride like the super fast Matterhorn bobsleds or driving the electric cars in Autopia. After college I ended up settling in Cypress and working for Disney Stores, where my employee pass allowed me to take up to three guests a maximum of 23 times per year. I still love going to Disneyland!”