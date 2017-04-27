Today: Trump’s Tax Plan: Fill in the Blanks

President Trump’s tax proposal, at least the Cliffs Notes version, is out. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

Trump’s Tax Plan: Fill in the Blanks

President Trump’s tax plan is a lot like Form 1040EZ: It’s one page, and it’s up to you to fill in the blanks. The proposal would slash corporate taxes, reduce the number of personal brackets from seven to three, double the standard deduction, eliminate deductions for state and local taxes (a big hit to Californians), drop the inheritance tax and so on. But with so little detail, few economists or tax policy analysts are buying the White House line that it will pay for itself — and as columnist Michael Hiltzik writes, we’ve seen these ideas before. Add in a Congress wary of increasing the deficit, and this tax plan will probably need an extension.

GOP Tells Trump, ‘We’ll Always Have Paris’

Trump will meet with his top advisors today to see what direction to take on the Paris climate accord. During the campaign, it was a frequent Trump target, but the president is coming under increasing pressure not just from daughter Ivanka but also from fellow Republicans to stick with it. They say: Why walk away from one of the most influential forums for steering global energy policy?

More Politics

— Trump has told the leaders of Mexico and Canada that he will not pull out of NAFTA “at this time.”

— Senators went to the White House for a briefing on North Korea, but not all were impressed with what they heard.

— The head of the FCC unveiled a plan to dismantle net neutrality rules. In his own words, here’s why.

— On Edge in Trump’s America: our best stories on immigration.

Video: Children of the L.A. Riots Have Stories to Tell

They were just kids when the unrest in Los Angeles broke out on April 29, 1992. Their parents owned businesses that became the targets of rage. Now, the children of thousands of Korean Americans are grown, and some are telling their own versions of the stories their parents don’t want to talk about. Also part of our continuing coverage of the riots: How would the LAPD handle a riot today? More officers. More arrests. Better strategy, police say.

Justin Chon, left, and his father Sang Chon at one of the sites where Justin filmed his movie about Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times Justin Chon, left, and his father Sang Chon at one of the sites where Justin filmed his movie about the Korean experience in the 1992 riots. Justin Chon, left, and his father Sang Chon at one of the sites where Justin filmed his movie about the Korean experience in the 1992 riots. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Time to Rewrite the Archeology Textbooks?

It began, as so many discoveries in Southern California do, with a freeway. In late 1992, a freeway expansion project in southern San Diego unearthed some mastodon bones that a team of scientists now says bear the scars of human activity from more than 130,000 years ago. If it checks out, that would mean humans settled North America much earlier than is now generally accepted.

How a Hollywood Strike Would Hit Below the Line

Nearly a decade has passed since the last Hollywood writers strike, and the prospect of another one potentially starting next week has rattled plenty of people who don’t make their living at a keyboard. Small businesses that cater to the entertainment industry in L.A. are on edge too, and some have taken preventive measures. “If I hadn’t been through it before, I think ignorance might be a little bit of bliss,” says one florist, who renegotiated her lease. “But I’ve been through it, and it is really scaring me right now, honestly.”

CALIFORNIA

— Documents show officials at University of California campuses changed their responses on surveys requested by state auditors and dropped criticism of the UC Office of the President after it contacted them.

— Officials say a big drug bust in Boyle Heights could lead to more deportations of those living in the country illegally.

— The on-again, off-again speech by conservative pundit Ann Coulter at UC Berkeley is off again. “It’s a sad day for free speech,” she wrote.

— It looks as if Nancy Pelosi will have a Democratic challenger for her seat in Congress, and he’s a “pretty hard-core” Bernie Sanders supporter.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

— Oscar-winning director Jonathan Demme, best-known for “The Silence of the Lambs” and “Philadelphia,” has died at age 73. He had an affinity for featuring strong, complicated women in his films.