Today: $1 Trillion, but Not for the Wall

A deal appears to be in place to avoid a government shutdown this week, but it doesn’t follow President Trump’s blueprint. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

$1 Trillion, but Not for the Wall

Congressional negotiators have reached an estimated $1-trillion deal to fund the federal government through September, but while it increases military spending by about half the amount President Trump requested, it leaves out several of his top priorities. Among them: money for the border wall. If passed this week, it would increase spending on medical research, green energy programs and other areas that the White House had targeted for reductions.

Ready or Not, Here Come Trump’s Next 100 Days

After a Saturday night spent bashing the media at a rally and Sunday sending mixed signals on foreign and domestic policy, the Trump train keeps rolling along. The president said if North Korea conducted a sixth nuclear test, he didn’t know whether he would authorize military action: “I mean, we’ll see.” Trump made a “very friendly” call to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who has been criticized for a bloody anti-drug crackdown, and invited him to the White House. Domestically, Trump suggested possible cuts to Medicare by curbing “abuses” and said Sen. Charles Schumer was “making a fool of himself” over Trump’s tax plan. In other words, the next 100 days are shaping up to be a lot like the first.

More Politics

-- As U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley doesn’t flinch from criticism.

-- Trump may have stumbled on healthcare and immigration, but he’s been “a wrecking ball” on the environment.

Video: The L.A. Riots, Then and Now

The vacant lots. The vivid memories. Los Angeles still bears the physical and psychological scars of the riots that rocked the city 25 years ago after the acquittal of the LAPD officers in the Rodney King beating. This multilayered video brings together the experiences of authors, journalists and officials who were in the middle of it and who discuss where the city still needs to go.

LAPD officer Delwin Fields guards the intersection at Central and 46th Street on April 30, 1992. Gary Friedman / Los Angeles Times LAPD officer Delwin Fields guards the intersection at Central and 46th Street on April 30, 1992. LAPD officer Delwin Fields guards the intersection at Central and 46th Street on April 30, 1992. (Gary Friedman / Los Angeles Times)

How the LAPD Has Changed

The Los Angeles Police Department is an institution shaped by its missteps during the riots, even if many of its young officers today were only kids or not even born at the time. For Chief Charlie Beck, a core mission is to not forget what happened. As Beck writes in an editorial for the L.A. Times: “It is my promise to Los Angeles that we will never forget those lessons so dearly learned and that we will never fail you again.”

More About the Riots

-- Columnist Steve Lopez checks in with a woman who just celebrated her 25th birthday. She was wounded while still in her mother’s womb during the riots.

-- “If we don’t find a way to work together, it could happen again”: Black and Korean communities reflect on the anniversary.

-- Angelenos talking to Angelenos: covering the L.A. riots from every angle possible.

An Italian Town Says, ‘Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor …’

The town of Riace in the toe of Italy’s boot has made headlines for its efforts to attract migrants, as young Italians have fled the region for better jobs in the north and overseas. Immigrants from more than 20 countries, including sub-Saharan Africa, Bangladesh and Syria, now herd sheep, drive tractors and work in artisan shops. Though it seems idyllic, making the transition is not always easy.

L.A.’s Recipe for Dining Success

What does it mean to be a chef in L.A. today? Ask a few, and the answers frequently mention freedom, diversity and the desire to make people happy, despite the many difficulties of running a restaurant or a food truck. To Times restaurant critic Jonathan Gold, the fact that “the line between high and low has been obliterated” in Los Angeles is the key. We’ll be having conversations like this about L.A.’s food scene — as well as about hunger, waste and sustainability — throughout May as the L.A. Times presents the monthlong Food Bowl festival.

OUR MUST-READS FROM THE WEEKEND

-- How Maxine Waters became “Auntie Maxine” in the age of Trump.

-- Friends swore Brandon Martin of Corona would be the next Derek Jeter. Now Martin is charged in three killings.

-- We went to North Korea. You asked hundreds of questions. Here’s what we found.