Today: A Hero From the Home of the Brave

Decades ago, a small town grappled with issues the nation is again debating today. On this Independence Day, we look back.

TOP STORIES

A Hero From the Home of the Brave

Hiroshi “Hershey” Miyamura was born in Gallup, N.M., to Japanese immigrant parents in 1925. He was a Boy Scout, delivered newspapers and played Hopalong Cassidy and Flash Gordon. Then, during World War II, much of the country would come to see anyone like him — of Japanese ancestry — as a threat. Not so in Gallup, where the town’s sheriff said, “They are citizens here, and we are not going to round them up.” Miyamura would go on to become an American hero during the Korean War. Here is the story of his bravery — and a lesson in tolerance that’s just as relevant today.

Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times Hiroshi Miyamura received the Medal of Honor from President Eisenhower. Hiroshi Miyamura received the Medal of Honor from President Eisenhower. (Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times)

Pence’s High-Wire Act: Praising Trump and Lawyering Up

Like all vice presidents of the United States, Mike Pence is a proverbial heartbeat away from the presidency. Unlike any other veep, he operates in Donald Trump’s unique shadow. As drama swirls daily around the president’s efforts to turn Washington on its ear, Pence seems to have two basic mantras: Everything is normal, and “the greatest privilege of my life” is to work for Trump. At the same time, he’s moved to protect himself, by hiring a personal attorney and setting up an independent political committee.

More Politics

-- North Korea claims to have test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, which a weapons analyst says could be powerful enough to reach Alaska. U.S. and South Korean officials have claimed the launch was of an intermediate-range missile.

-- The White House says the Trump-CNN wrestling video “did not come from Reddit,” but a Reddit user with a history of posting racist, homophobic, anti-Islamic and anti-Semitic comments is claiming credit.

-- A federal appeals court has ordered the EPA to move ahead with an Obama-era rule to monitor and reduce methane leaks.

California’s Supreme Court: ‘Three Strikes’ Doesn’t Mean ‘Walk’

How do you reduce the big prison population in California? The state Supreme Court has ruled that forcing judges to lighten the sentences of some “three-strike” offenders isn’t the way to do it. Voters passed two ballot measures in the last five years aimed at reducing the number of inmates through sentencing, but the high court says judges have broad authority when it comes to three-strikers.

Another Workplace Scandal in Murdoch’s Empire

First, a sexual harassment scandal hit Fox News in New York, with Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly being shown the door. Now, new allegations of harassment have rocked Fox Sports in Los Angeles. Jamie Horowitz, the head of sports programming who tried to position Fox Sports 1 as a more provocative alternative to ESPN, has been abruptly fired. The move came about a week after Fox began investigating the claims.

Can Tesla Put the Pedal to the Metal?

Tesla is getting ready to face the ultimate road test in its quest to mass-produce electric cars. Though it has run into snags with its luxury Model X and Model S, chief executive Elon Musk tweeted that the company will deliver 30 Model 3s (the cars with a $35,000 base price) by the end of July, and ramp up production to 20,000 Model 3s a month by December. Can it get past the quality snafus, lack of a traditional dealer system and the growing competition? In six months, we may have a clearer idea.

MUST-WATCH VIDEO

-- Here’s how a group of volunteers is restoring Mosul University after Islamic State fighters were driven from the area.

-- Women in the Wildland Fire boot camp bring diversity to firefighting.

-- The online shop Loot Crate may have grown too fast.

INDEPENDENCE DAY

-- Here’s your handy-dandy guide to fireworks shows in and around Los Angeles, and some tips on how to photograph them.

-- Why you should be grilling with mayonnaise. Really.

-- Three of the first five U.S. presidents died on the Fourth of July. The eerie coincidence did not go unnoticed in early U.S. history.

CALIFORNIA

-- The human toll from California’s dangerous river conditions climbed again last weekend after authorities reported a boy drowned and another person missing.