Today: North Korea’s Achilles Heel

TOP STORIES

North Korea’s Achilles Heel

North Korea is known as the Hermit Kingdom and a “pariah regime,” but there are more than a few countries willing to do business with it. Chinese banks handle trade deals; African nations buy military equipment; Polish shipyards and Russian forestry sites employ guest workers who send most of their salaries directly to the government in Pyongyang. So as the Trump administration looks at a short list of unpalatable options in dealing with North Korea’s aggressive missile and nuclear arms programs, targeting these economic ties is one card that has yet to played. Look no further than the Obama administration sanctions on Iran, experts say, for how the pressure could be stepped up.

More Politics

-- At a news conference in Poland on Thursday, Trump said he was considering some “pretty severe things” in response to North Korea’s missile launch. The president also said he believes Russia and other countries meddled in the 2016 election.

-- In Poland, a right-wing, populist, anti-immigrant government sees an ally in Trump.

-- A three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that minors who enter the U.S. without permission must be given a court hearing to determine whether they can be released.

-- Here’s why more and more states are pushing back against Trump’s voter fraud commission.

If Medicaid Is Cut, These Kids Fall Through the Cracks

Much of the debate over Republican efforts to roll back Obamacare has focused on the effect that cuts in Medicaid would have on millions of working-age adults. But in hundreds of mostly rural counties across the U.S., more than half of children living there rely on Medicaid and the related Children’s Health Insurance Program for health coverage, according to an L.A. Times analysis. Most of those areas, of course, voted for Trump. This graphic breaks it down, county by county.

Source: Georgetown University States that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act are in gray. States that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act are in gray. (Source: Georgetown University)

Trump and CNN and Reddit and Neo-Nazis … Oh My!

And the most retweeted tweet of Donald Trump’s timeline is … the doctored WWE video clip of him pummeling the CNN logo. As almost all of the president’s tweets do, it produced a backlash, and a backlash to the backlash. Then came the revelations about the person on Reddit who claimed responsibility for the GIF. And then the CNN story about him that produced cries of #CNNBlackmail. If your head doesn’t hurt enough by now, keep reading for what may be the epitome of this year’s politics on social media.

Volvo Goes Electric

Tesla has been generating buzz for its bid to mass-produce mid-market electric vehicles, but traditional automakers are in the game too. Now, Volvo has announced that all of its new models will be equipped with an electric motor — whether as a pure electric, or a gas hybrid — starting in 2019. Still, reports of the demise of the internal combustion engine have been greatly exaggerated.

The Travel Ban and the Pug

It was a mission that these days might arouse suspicion: Katy Kargosha left her home in New Orleans, flew to Tehran, then almost immediately returned to the United States with a passenger in tow. “I was sure they were going to ask, ‘Why did you go to Iran for four hours?’” said Kargosha, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Iran. It was all to pick up an abused pug named Chance and deliver him to an L.A. rescuer named the Pug Queen.

MUST-WATCH VIDEO

-- Caltrans is on the lookout for bridge erosion from swiftly moving water.

-- Stars, stripes and a whole lot of fun: the 113th Huntington Beach Fourth of July parade.

-- At the University of La Verne, students are surprised to find a private school with a public mission.

CALIFORNIA

-- After the most expensive school board election in U.S. history, charter school backers will formally assemble their first-ever majority on the Los Angeles Board of Education today. Here’s what to expect.

-- Orange County Sheriff Sandra Hutchens testified that her deputies may have flouted rules regarding jailhouse informants, but that such conduct was committed only “by a few.”

-- Officials say a proposed streetcar through downtown Los Angeles won’t begin service until 2021. It faces new funding questions.

-- Make it stop: A heat wave in Southern California is expected to break records Friday.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS