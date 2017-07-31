Today: For Trump, It’s All About That Base

When all else fails, President Trump plays to his base. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

For Trump, It’s All About That Base

Another ICBM test by North Korea. A diplomatic spat with Russia, in response to the latest sanctions passed by Congress. A continuing battle over Obamacare, now centered on whether the White House will try to block critical funding. President Trump has a new chief of staff in John Kelly, but for a West Wing that’s been in turmoil, the business of the country marches on. Increasingly, Trump has been playing to his base, even as he faces more open signs of pushback from Republican lawmakers. Here’s a breakdown of the White House’s revolving door.

More Politics

-- Sen. Lisa Murkowski walked a tightrope in Alaska when she voted “no” on the Obamacare repeal.

-- “It’s not what policing is about today”: LAPD officials react to Trump’s comments about police being “rough” with people they arrest.

-- No joke: Kid Rock is a competitive candidate for the U.S. Senate in Michigan.

-- What do booty shorts, classical music and whiskey have in common? President Trump’s “great again” slogan.

At USC Med School, the Red Flags Were There

Five years ago, USC President C.L. Max Nikias kept Dr. Carmen Puliafito on as medical school dean at a salary of more than $1 million a year. Puliafito had a track record of bringing in star researchers, raising hundreds of millions of dollars and increasing the school’s national ranking. But faculty and staff had complained about Puliafito, saying he had a bad temper, humiliated colleagues in public and had a perceived drinking problem. Still, he was rehired. And as The Times has reported, he partied with a circle of addicts, prostitutes and other criminals who said he used drugs with them, including on campus.

Why Saudi Women Sometimes Run and Hide

In Saudi Arabia, women must get permission from a male guardian to get a job, receive medical care, travel abroad or marry — the list goes on. That means they’re beholden to a father, husband or in some cases even a son, even if they’re abused by them. As Times foreign correspondent Molly Hennessy-Fiske reports from Riyadh, for some that means fleeing home, which puts them at risk of being jailed. For one woman, it means keeping a secret apartment for her cats.

Meet the Refugees Who Pack Your Chicken

The work is not for the faint of heart: gutting birds on the “killing line” at a poultry plant or picking up big boxes and feeding them into a cleaning machine. For the many refugees who have turned to the meatpacking industry in places like California’s Central Valley, though, it’s a chance to build a better life — away from the bloodshed in the Middle East and elsewhere. “It’s the biggest opportunity all the foreign people have here,” says one man from Iran who left recently Foster Farms to study for his electrician’s license.

Video: There’s Gold in Them Thar Hills!

It’s not exactly a repeat of the Gold Rush, but the record-setting rain and snowfall during winter did more than bring us a super-bloom of wildflowers and skiing in July. All that water rushing through the mountains has carried rock and gravel down streams that were once dry along California’s Mother Lode. And that’s put a new kick in the step of prospectors panning for gold.

Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times Gold hunter Robert Guardiola pours into a pan gravel deposits that he collected from under a waterfall on his claim near Moccasin, Calif. Gold hunter Robert Guardiola pours into a pan gravel deposits that he collected from under a waterfall on his claim near Moccasin, Calif. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

No-Drama … Chiang

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa may be two of the most charismatic politicians running for California governor next year, but state Treasurer and fellow Democrat John Chiang is working on his own brand: engaged but reserved, a bit defiant and “Torrance stylish.” He’s hoping that with all the political drama in the White House, Californians will be ready for a no-drama approach. This is the latest in our series about the candidates running to succeed Jerry Brown.

OUR MUST-READS FROM THE WEEKEND

-- UC Irvine is under fire for rescinding 499 admission offers only two months before the fall term begins.