Today: In Hurricane Irma’s Catastrophic Path

Hurricane Irma is wreaking destruction across the Caribbean and heading for Florida this weekend. In Mexico, a major quake has hit off the Pacific coast. Here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:
TOP STORIES
In Hurricane Irma’s Catastrophic Path
In the Caribbean, Hurricane Irma has left death and widespread destruction across a string of islands. Barbuda was said to be “barely habitable,” and one St. Martin official stated “95% of the island is destroyed.” In Puerto Rico, 1 million were reported to be without electricity. Meanwhile, in South Florida, evacuations and preparations are taking place, not all of them orderly. Irma’s leading edge is expected to reach the area as soon as Saturday, and Gov. Rick Scott warned of a “catastrophic storm that our state has never seen.” Still, not everyone is getting out of harm’s way, including those who lack the money to leave — and one man with a pet monkey.
A Major Quake Shakes Mexico
A massive earthquake struck off Mexico’s southern coast late Thursday night, the most powerful to hit the country in decades. In Mexico City, more than 650 miles away from the epicenter, buildings violently swayed and electrical transformers exploded. The shaking was also felt in El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala and triggered tsunami warnings for several Central American countries. Here is the latest.
Inside the Trump-Democrat Lovefest
Is this the start of a beautiful relationship or one that’s doomed to fail? The pundits are still trying to figure out President Trump’s sudden alliance with Democrats and where it’s headed. After working out a deal to avoid a government shutdown, raise the debt limit and provide hurricane relief that’s already sailed through the Senate, Trump indicated his interest in working with the senator he previously called “Crying Chuck” Schumer on a longer-term solution for the debt ceiling. A new era of bipartisanship, a shot across the bow to Republicans, Jedi mind tricks by Democrats, or something else? Stay tuned.
More Politics
-- Donald Trump Jr. told Senate investigators he agreed to meet during the campaign with a Russian lawyer about Hillary Clinton because he hoped to assess her “fitness” for office.
-- An appeals court denied the Trump administration’s request to block more travelers from six Muslim-majority nations and permitted all vetted refugees to be admitted.
Nothing to Worry About for the ‘Dreamers’? Not So Fast
“For all of those (DACA) that are concerned about your status during the 6 month period, you have nothing to worry about - No action!” Trump tweeted at the urging of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, no less. But it’s not as simple as that. For one, the president’s decision to phase out deportation protections for DACA recipients affects a little-known perk that allowed them to travel outside the U.S. and helped them get green cards.
Amazon Is Shopping for a Prime New Location
The mad dash is on: Amazon wants a second North American headquarters, and cities are lining up to host. Amazon’s wish list includes an urban area of more than 1 million people with an international airport, a business-friendly climate, an educated workforce … and incentives such as tax credits, of course. In return, the company expects to spend $5 billion on construction and create 50,000 well-paying jobs. Does L.A. have a chance?
Once More Unto the Data Breach
Security experts suggest that you keep a close eye on your credit reports and financial accounts after credit reporting agency Equifax revealed a breach of its computer systems had exposed the Social Security numbers and birth dates of up to 143 million U.S. consumers. It could be among the largest hacking attacks on record in the U.S.
FLASHBACK FRIDAY
California is getting ready to issue its first cannabis cultivation licenses in January. Even if they had existed on this date in 1948, it probably wouldn’t have helped prevent the pot bust by L.A. County sheriff’s deputies shown in the photo below. After all, the marijuana “trees” were growing by the side of a road in Rosemead.
MUST-WATCH VIDEO
-- After Hurricane Harvey flooded Nikki Fields’ house, she didn’t want to abandon her home of 16 years. So she camped out in front of it
-- The must-see movies at the Toronto International Film Festival.
-- How to identify counterfeit Yeezy sneakers.
CALIFORNIA
-- Los Angeles City Council members Herb Wesson and Gil Cedillo plan to unveil a motion to declare the city a “sanctuary” for immigrants.
-- A federal judge temporarily barred police and prosecutors from enforcing a gang injunction against an Echo Park man who denies being in a gang.
-- In San Diego, an off-duty deputy’s joke in a hot tub turned into an undercover drug sting.
-- John Steinbeck's stepdaughter has won $13 million in a lawsuit over his literary estate.
YOUR WEEKEND
-- Have a favorite restaurant dish? Looking for the recipe? Chances are we may have it, or something similar. Here are 127 of your favorite restaurant recipes.
-- How cats and dogs are transforming the way we live, play and decorate our homes.
-- If you love spin class but it doesn’t always love you back, this underwater version might help.
-- Six great Las Vegas football bars and restaurants where fans can watch, drink and eat.
HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS
-- Is “It” any good? Our review says the film has nightmarish visuals but misses the true horror of Stephen King’s classic.
-- Labor activist Dolores Huerta has been jailed, beaten and mocked. A new documentary shows why she won’t be quiet.
-- The L.A. arts events and exhibitions to check out this fall.
NATION-WORLD
-- Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has announced a formal review of guidelines that spurred universities to more aggressively investigate campus sexual assaults.
-- Trump administration lawyers urged the Supreme Court to rule that a Colorado baker has the right to refuse to provide a wedding cake to celebrate the marriage of two men.
-- A visit to Iran’s “city of mullahs” reveals a surprising side to the Islamic Republic.
BUSINESS
-- It's been a year since Wells Fargo admitted to creating unauthorized accounts for customers. An internal report reviewed by The Times details new high-risk issues.
-- If the government signs off on AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, AT&T’s John Stankey will face the difficult task of combining the two.
SPORTS
-- American tennis players Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys have shown they're ready for the spotlight, as they get set to meet in the final of the U.S. Open.
-- Some friendly advice for Dodger Manager Dave Roberts from a concerned fan.
OPINION
-- Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten committed an act of terrorism. She should stay behind bars.
-- The NFL wants you to think Colin Kaepernick isn't being sidelined by politics. The NFL is wrong, again.
ONLY IN L.A.
The Point Dume Club in Malibu is one of America’s most prestigious trailer parks: a gated community with views of the Pacific Ocean and Santa Monica Mountains. So when two sisters were asked to redesign a double-wide for a friend, they had a great location. Then they tore everything down to the chassis and got going. See how they transformed the trailer into a luxury beach house.
