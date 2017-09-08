Hurricane Irma is wreaking destruction across the Caribbean and heading for Florida this weekend. In Mexico, a major quake has hit off the Pacific coast. Here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:

In Hurricane Irma’s Catastrophic Path

In the Caribbean, Hurricane Irma has left death and widespread destruction across a string of islands. Barbuda was said to be “barely habitable,” and one St. Martin official stated “95% of the island is destroyed.” In Puerto Rico, 1 million were reported to be without electricity. Meanwhile, in South Florida, evacuations and preparations are taking place, not all of them orderly. Irma’s leading edge is expected to reach the area as soon as Saturday, and Gov. Rick Scott warned of a “catastrophic storm that our state has never seen.” Still, not everyone is getting out of harm’s way, including those who lack the money to leave — and one man with a pet monkey.

An aerial photo shows the damage of Hurricane Irma in Philipsburg, St. Maarten. (Gerben Van Es / AFP/Getty Images)

A Major Quake Shakes Mexico

A massive earthquake struck off Mexico’s southern coast late Thursday night, the most powerful to hit the country in decades. In Mexico City, more than 650 miles away from the epicenter, buildings violently swayed and electrical transformers exploded. The shaking was also felt in El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala and triggered tsunami warnings for several Central American countries. Here is the latest.

Inside the Trump-Democrat Lovefest

Is this the start of a beautiful relationship or one that’s doomed to fail? The pundits are still trying to figure out President Trump’s sudden alliance with Democrats and where it’s headed. After working out a deal to avoid a government shutdown, raise the debt limit and provide hurricane relief that’s already sailed through the Senate, Trump indicated his interest in working with the senator he previously called “Crying Chuck” Schumer on a longer-term solution for the debt ceiling. A new era of bipartisanship, a shot across the bow to Republicans, Jedi mind tricks by Democrats, or something else? Stay tuned.

-- Donald Trump Jr. told Senate investigators he agreed to meet during the campaign with a Russian lawyer about Hillary Clinton because he hoped to assess her “fitness” for office.

-- An appeals court denied the Trump administration’s request to block more travelers from six Muslim-majority nations and permitted all vetted refugees to be admitted.

Nothing to Worry About for the ‘Dreamers’? Not So Fast

“For all of those (DACA) that are concerned about your status during the 6 month period, you have nothing to worry about - No action!” Trump tweeted at the urging of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, no less. But it’s not as simple as that. For one, the president’s decision to phase out deportation protections for DACA recipients affects a little-known perk that allowed them to travel outside the U.S. and helped them get green cards.

Amazon Is Shopping for a Prime New Location

The mad dash is on: Amazon wants a second North American headquarters, and cities are lining up to host. Amazon’s wish list includes an urban area of more than 1 million people with an international airport, a business-friendly climate, an educated workforce … and incentives such as tax credits, of course. In return, the company expects to spend $5 billion on construction and create 50,000 well-paying jobs. Does L.A. have a chance?

Once More Unto the Data Breach

Security experts suggest that you keep a close eye on your credit reports and financial accounts after credit reporting agency Equifax revealed a breach of its computer systems had exposed the Social Security numbers and birth dates of up to 143 million U.S. consumers. It could be among the largest hacking attacks on record in the U.S.

California is getting ready to issue its first cannabis cultivation licenses in January. Even if they had existed on this date in 1948, it probably wouldn’t have helped prevent the pot bust by L.A. County sheriff’s deputies shown in the photo below. After all, the marijuana “trees” were growing by the side of a road in Rosemead.

Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLA Sept. 8, 1948: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Dwight Smith drags a load of marijuana from a roadside patch in Rosemead. Sept. 8, 1948: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Dwight Smith drags a load of marijuana from a roadside patch in Rosemead. (Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLA)

