Today: Hurricane Irma Surges Into Florida

Hurricane Irma hit the western edge of Florida, but the storm is so big, it's been wreaking havoc throughout the state.

TOP STORIES

Hurricane Irma Surges Into Florida

From the Everglades to the Florida Panhandle to the theme parks of Orlando, no corner of the state was left unaffected by Hurricane Irma this weekend after it tore through the Caribbean. Its path has proved unpredictable, with the storm making landfall twice and battering a string of cities along Florida’s Gulf Coast with heavy rains, strong winds and dangerous storm surges. There were at least four traffic fatalities. As Irma heads toward Georgia and the Carolinas, it is expected to continue weakening and lose its hurricane status. But the storm’s passage by no means marks the end of the danger.

Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times John Krowzow, 74, wades in floodwater to check out his homes in Corkscrew Woodlands, a park with 640 senior mobile home units in Estero, Fla. John Krowzow, 74, wades in floodwater to check out his homes in Corkscrew Woodlands, a park with 640 senior mobile home units in Estero, Fla. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

More About Irma

The Next Phase in the War on Terror

Today is the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people. Since then, the list of the fallen has grown, as police officers, firefighters, first responders and recovery workers die of illnesses linked to their work in the aftermath. Meanwhile, the war on terrorism is entering a new phase, as U.S. officials sort through a trove of data on Islamic State taken from offices, laptops and the cellphones of dead fighters in newly liberated areas of Iraq and Syria. The massive amount of information could offer clues to terrorist cells or plots.

A Deadly Quake in Mexico and a Warning for L.A.

Mexico is in mourning after Thursday’s massive earthquake that killed dozens of people and displaced thousands in one of the country’s poorest and most remote regions. The devastation would have been even worse if the quake had been centered in a densely populated area — exactly the scenario scientists have contemplated for the Los Angeles region and the San Andreas fault. Feeling anxious? Some envision an app that would show when the chance of a major earthquake in California increases. But don’t wait for that: Here’s how to prepare now.

Bannon’s Making a List, Checking It Twice …

President Trump’s former chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon has quite the Republican Party enemies list: House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, former President George W. Bush, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Trump’s chief economic advisor, Gary Cohn. In an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes,” Bannon went after all of them for standing in the way of the president’s agenda. But are they the real reason for Trump not having yet transformed the GOP into the party “of the American worker”?

He Chose Faith Over Football

As an assistant football coach with the USC Trojans and the Seattle Seahawks, Rocky Seto got his share of college national championship and Super Bowl rings. But with a new season underway, Seto is far from the sidelines of an NFL stadium. That’s because he walked away from his nearly seven-figure salary for a higher calling, as rookie pastor of the Evergreen Baptist Church of San Gabriel Valley. “I know people think this is crazy,” he says.

OUR MUST-READS FROM THE WEEKEND

MUST-WATCH VIDEO