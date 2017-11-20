Today: Charles Manson, a Symbol of Unrepentant Evil, Dies

Here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:

TOP STORIES

Charles Manson, a Symbol of Unrepentant Evil, Dies

In the summer of 1969, Charles Manson persuaded his followers to commit a string of murders in Los Angeles that terrified the city and haunted the nation. To many, they also came to symbolize an end of the idealism the ’60s represented. Now, Manson has died at age 83 after spending decades behind bars as an symbol of unrepentant evil. “To stay in the limelight, he played the madman role to epic effect. But he didn’t have preternatural brainwashing powers…. He was a scab mite who bit at the perfect time and place to be enshrined in Baby Boomer lore,” The Times’ Joe Mozingo writes. On social media, many said Manson’s death should be a time to remember and mourn his victims.

Russell Simmons and Brett Ratner Face New Allegations

Filmmaker Brett Ratner has long surrounded himself with powerful friends, including music mogul Russell Simmons and filmmaker James Toback. Like Ratner, they’ve also been accused of engaging in sexual misconduct. One woman alleged that, when she was 17, Simmons coerced her to perform oral sex while Ratner “just sat there and watched.” Simmons disputed her account, saying “everything ... occurred with her full consent and participation,” and Ratner’s attorney said Ratner had “no recollection” of the woman asking him for help and denied witnessing her “protest.” Meanwhile, actress Olivia Munn, who had earlier accused Ratner of sexual harassment, says she doesn't understand why anyone is still working with him.

Trump Takes, and Gets, Credit for a Strong Economy

President Trump’s poll numbers are nothing to write home about, but there’s one area where some voters are willing to give him the benefit of the doubt: the nation’s economy. Trump has often tweeted and spoken about the low unemployment figures, record high stock market values and healthy economic growth rates. In Gallup’s polls, the share of voters who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy has run about 8 points ahead of those who approve of his overall performance, much to the dismay of Democrats who say there’s little evidence to give Trump the credit.

More Politics

-- Donald Trump Jr.’s 2016 trip to Paris for lunch with a Moscow-linked couple remains a puzzle.

-- “I should have left them in jail!” Trump is upset that the father of one of the three UCLA basketball players who were arrested in China for shoplifting had downplayed his role in winning their release.

-- Trump has expressed more doubts about a new policy allowing trophies of African elephants shot for sport to be imported into the U.S.

For Mugabe, the Party Is Over, but He Won’t Call It a Day

Zimbabwe’s ruling party has fired and threatened to impeach President Robert Mugabe, who was stripped of executive power when the military took control last week. Yet when he gave a televised speech Sunday, Africa’s oldest strongman stopped short of resigning, creating more drama in what has already been a downfall with Shakespearean overtones. As reporter Robyn Dixon writes, “For decades he chipped away at democracy and crafted the militaristic state that kept him in power, but he forgot that he was there at the military’s whim, not the other way around.”

Get Your Kicks on Route … 40?

It was once called the “longest, wickedest street in America.” It’s where the protagonist in the book “On the Road” sets out from Denver, and where Clint Eastwood walked with his orangutan in the film “Every Which Way But Loose.” Now, Colfax Avenue is getting its own museum in Denver, thanks to an Elvis impersonator. “Everyone knows Route 66 because they had a better PR guy, a better song and a TV show,” he says. “But much of American pop culture got its start on Colfax.”

David Kelly / For The Times A mural on Colfax shows a quote from Jack Kerouac, who spent time in Denver. A mural on Colfax shows a quote from Jack Kerouac, who spent time in Denver. (David Kelly / For The Times)

Time to Talk Turkey (or Brussels Sprouts)

For those who like to plan, the Thanksgiving clock is ticking down in orderly fashion. For those who wing it, the Thanksgiving panic is starting to set in: What’s this about three days of brining or salting? And trussing?! If you are among the time-pressed, Times food editor Amy Scattergood offers the perfect way to do easy T-day turkey and Times Test Kitchen director Noelle Carter has 29 recipes you still have time to pull off.

OUR MUST-READS FROM THE WEEKEND