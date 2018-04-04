Today: What Led to the YouTube Shooting? 

President Trump hasn't gotten full funding from Congress (or, for that matter, Mexico) for the border wall he wants. So here's Plan B: "Until we can have a wall and proper security, we are going to be guarding our border with our military," he said. "That's a big step." How big? It depends. In the past, Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama mobilized National Guard troops to help the Border Patrol, but the Guard did not do actual policing, given that deploying active-duty troops for domestic law enforcement is prohibited under the Posse Comitatus Act. Trump's suggestion comes after he has repeatedly decried a "caravan" of Central American immigrants hoping to make it to the U.S. They've stopped in Mexico to negotiate with immigration authorities there.