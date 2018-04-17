Today: What’s Behind Client No. 3?

It was a courtroom drama made for TV, though no cameras were present: A judge ordered President Trump's lawyer/fixer Michael Cohen to reveal the name of his mysterious third client. The answer: Sean Hannity. Though the Fox News personality would later say Cohen "never represented me in any matter," the Hannity connection raised a new set of questions about the legalities and ethics of his relationship. Uncomfortable as that was, the president is so far losing in the bigger picture as he fights his own Justice Department over Cohen's records. The judge would not issue an order to block prosecutors from sifting through those records, which were seized by the Feds last week. But she did delay her ruling on whether Trump's and Cohen's lawyers could quash at least some of the evidence.