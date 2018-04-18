Today: A ‘Tectonic Time Bomb’ 

To her children and the White House staff, she was "the enforcer." Her husband called her "Miss Frank." Among the public, she was one of the most popular first ladies in history, though not without some controversies. Barbara Pierce Bush, only the second woman in America to have been the wife of one president and the mother of another, has died at age 92. "I really love my life," she told The Times in 1988, "but I could have chosen not to like it. I chose to like it."