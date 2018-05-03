Today: All the President's Lawyers

Remember when President Trump tweeted he was happy with his lawyers seven weeks ago? Since then, he's replaced two-thirds of them. Stepping down is Ty Cobb, who advocated for cooperating with special counsel Robert S. Mueller's prosecutors. Coming in will be Emmet Flood, who helped represent President Clinton at his 1999 Senate impeachment trial. The shake-up could be a sign that Trump would refuse to submit to an interview with Mueller's team or fight a grand jury subpoena, a possible prelude to a constitutional battle. And then there's Rudy Giuliani, another new Trump legal hire, who said Wednesday night that Trump repaid attorney Michael Cohen for a $130,000 payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels. Trump has previously denied being aware of the payment and claimed he didn't know where Cohen got the money. Giuliani's statement raises more questions about possible campaign finance violations.