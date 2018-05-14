Today: Anger in the Gaza Strip

This week, tens of thousands of Gazans are expected to converge on the border to protest a blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt and to press for a right to return to lands in what is now Israel. The protests are expected to reach their peak today, when the U.S. formally moves its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and Tuesday, when Palestinians mark being driven out during Israel's war of independence. (On Monday, thousands of Palestinian protesters came together along the border, drawing Israeli fire that killed at least 16 people.) Already, over six weeks of demonstrations, Israeli soldiers have killed dozens of Palestinians and injured thousands more, according to Gaza authorities Israel says it is defending its border from Hamas, which Israel and the U.S. have designated a terrorist organization. Though Hamas has thrown its support behind the protests, many participants disavow any affiliation with it. More than anything, they say, they're fed up.