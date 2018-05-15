Today: Festivities and Fury

Fifty miles. That's the distance between Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, yet they could not be farther apart. In the holy city, dignitaries from the U.S. and Israel applauded the largely symbolic opening of the American Embassy in its temporary home. On the Gaza frontier, dozens of Palestinians died and more than 2,700 people were injured, according to Palestinian officials, in a confrontation with Israeli troops. Israel says protesters threw firebombs and stones as they tried to break through the border fence; its soldiers responded with tear gas and gunfire, some from tanks. With more protests expected, the White House says Israel "has the right to defend itself." Some of America's closest allies in western Europe, after having shunned the embassy inauguration, are calling on Israel to exercise restraint.