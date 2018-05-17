Today: Which Hunt?

One year into the special counsel's Russia investigation, Robert S. Mueller III has been mostly silent, letting the guilty pleas and indictments speak for themselves. Meanwhile, President Trump and his allies have turned up their attacks, with "witch hunt!" being their battle cry. In the court of public opinion, Team Trump's approach seems to be yielding some success: A CBS News poll this month found 53% believed the case is politically motivated, up from 48% in December. That reflects growing skepticism among Republicans. At the same time, Democrats and some legal experts have accused the president of undermining the rule of law.