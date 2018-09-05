Today: Your Guide to the Kavanaugh Fireworks

Day 1 of the confirmation hearing for Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, was not the sleepy affair typical of such openings. Instead, Senate Democrats repeatedly tried to halt the hearing, saying the process has been hurried and unfair, and shouting protesters were escorted from the audience. One moment that went viral: a failed attempt by a Parkland, Fla., school shooting victim’s father to shake Kavanaugh’s hand. What will today’s action bring? Here are 10 things to watch for from the Democrats, Republicans and Kavanaugh himself. Plus, follow along with our live chat featuring The Times’ experts.