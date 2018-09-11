Today: Run With Trump, or From Him?

Eight weeks from today, the midterm election will determine the fate of Congress — and perhaps President Trump’s as well. For Republicans hoping to maintain their majority in the House of Representatives, the political currents are particularly perilous in suburbs across America. Many incumbent GOP candidates have allied themselves with Trump, who has proven unpopular with swing voters and even some lifelong Republicans. On the other hand, those who’ve distanced themselves from the president may find themselves facing Trump’s wrath.