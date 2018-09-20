Today: A Year After Maria, Puerto Rico Struggles Onward

The future of two long-discussed California railway projects has become a little bit clearer — maybe. The state rail authority has unveiled a proposed 38-mile route for its bullet train for the leg stretching from Burbank to Palmdale. Officials say their plan would be the easiest to build and do the least harm, as it follows mostly along the 14 Freeway. But some communities are objecting because many stretches would not be underground. Meanwhile, the on-again, off-again passenger train project from Southern California to Las Vegas appears to be back on, with a new private financial backer.