Today: Noise in the Background Check

The FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is supposed to provide clarity. But, so far, the circumstances surrounding it are creating more confusion and even some new schisms among Republicans. Some GOP senators want to see at least part of the FBI inquiry made public and would like time to go over details, while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says only senators will see it, as is customary with background checks, and that a vote on confirming Kavanaugh will happen this week. Meanwhile, at a rally in Mississippi, President Trump mocked Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony about the assault allegations. And Ford’s lawyers say the FBI has given them the cold shoulder.