Today: The Kavanaugh Clock Is Ticking

Just as the FBI finished its report on sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell started the clock on the judge’s confirmation. Today, senators are expected to begin reading the FBI’s report, which the Senate Judiciary Committee has received, under tight security and strict rules, with a preliminary vote set for Friday and a final vote on Saturday. Democrats have accused the White House of restricting the investigation, even as President Trump proclaimed the FBI had free rein. Kavanaugh’s fate will come down to a small group of senators, including three Republicans who all condemned Trump’s remarks this week mocking accuser Christine Blasey Ford. Will those comments come back to haunt Trump, either in the Senate or in the midterm election?