Today: Flipping That House

After two years of Republican control of the White House and both chambers of Congress, Democrats are poised to have a much stronger voice by taking back the House of Representatives, even as the GOP solidified its hold on the Senate. The midterm election, widely seen as a referendum on President Trump, also highlighted the partisan divide between red rural areas and blue cities and suburbs. In a bit of a surprise, Trump called to congratulate Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi, the front-runner to become speaker once again. In a speech, she vowed to provide “checks and balances” on his administration but also reached out to the president and his party.