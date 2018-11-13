Today: How Paradise Was Lost

With the discovery of 13 more remains Monday, the death toll from the Camp fire in the Northern California town of Paradise has risen to 42, making it the deadliest fire in state history. It’s also the most destructive, with more than half the town’s dwellings gone, as flames continue to burn out of control. Civic leaders had worried a tragedy like this might come; aware of the long history of fires in the area, they had developed evacuation plans and held drills. But the disaster plan relied on routes that date to the Gold Rush and were never intended to move out 26,000 people, many of them retirees, in just hours.