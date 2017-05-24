Expired? Food waste in America
Expired? Food waste in America (Rebecca Richman Cohen)
To the editor: Is it any wonder that German Chancellor Angela Merkel has cast grave doubt on America’s reliability in the era of President Trump? (“Merkel says after Trump visit: Europe must stay united because it cannot 'fully count on others,’” May 28) Merkel, whom many consider the world’s most...
To the editor: Assuming that what the evidence strongly suggests ends up being proved as fact, the years that Exxon Mobil has internally known about and prepared for the reality of the link between fossil fuels and global warming while publicly denying it can be seen only as a calculatedly malicious...
To the editor: David Lazarus’ commentary on legislation to effectively deregulate payday lenders raises this line of thought for me: I continue to be very confused by conservative lawmakers’ self-characterization of being “Bible-believing.” (“Buried deep within GOP bill: a 'free pass' for payday...
To the editor: As noted in your editorial, the United States’ North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies had hoped that the president would reaffirm Article 5 of the 68-year-old NATO treaty during his recent visit. (“Trump didn't win any friends in Europe,” editorial, May 26) Article 5 was included...
No one in Los Angeles was surprised to hear on Wednesday that the homeless population had ballooned yet again. Everywhere one looks one sees people sleeping on sidewalks, in tents and recreational vehicles. The homeless are now a part of our urban and suburban landscape. But there’s no reason to...
Portland, Ore., is still shaken by the stabbings that cost two courageous men their lives and seriously injured a third when they came to the defense of two women being subjected to anti-Muslim taunts on a commuter train. But the trauma doesn’t justify a request by Portland’s mayor that the federal...
Ever so carefully, Al Franken is allowing himself to be funny again. The former “Saturday Night Live” star, now a second-term senator from Minnesota, spent a decade turning himself into a stolid, serious politician. "When I first came to the Senate, I had to be very careful not to be funny," Franken...
Xavier Becerra has been quite outspoken about much of the work he’s done as California’s attorney general since replacing Kamala Harris, newly elected to the U.S. Senate, in late January. His office has issued more than 70 press releases — about 20 more than Harris issued over the same time frame...
El Salvador has one of the worst records on reproductive rights in the world. Since 1998, Article 133 of the Penal Code has made abortion illegal in all circumstances, without exception, punishable by up to eight years in prison. Sentences of up to 30 years have been handed down when a judge determined...
As a movement has taken hold to get California’s jails and prisons to operate more efficiently while releasing inmates who are better able to successfully reenter society, there have been occasional steps in the opposite direction. One of the most destructive has been a trend to ban in-person visits...
The master plan to revitalize the campus of the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs was formally adopted at a sun-dappled ceremony flush with political leaders, veterans and the advocates who had fought tenaciously for that moment. Finally, there was a plan in place to transform the campus from an...
How do you know that California’s housing problem has hit crisis proportions? When state lawmakers introduce more than 130 bills to try and fix it. The state’s housing market has long been unaffordable for far too many Californians. But in recent years, the problem has become impossible to ignore....
Twelve years ago, then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger learned a painful lesson about the might of the California Teachers Assn. when he pushed a ballot measure to lengthen the time it takes for teachers to get tenure. Not only did that proposal go down, but the revved-up union energy contributed to...
Europe, the last leg of President Trump’s first foray into international diplomacy, was supposed to be both a learning experience and an exercise in fence-mending with longstanding American allies disconcerted by his campaign mantra of “America First.” But Trump seems to have been little moved...
Los Angeles street services crews have begun slathering a new light gray coating on some boring old black asphalt streets. They’re not just changing the color scheme. The city is testing whether so-called cool pavements can lower the temperature in the surrounding area and help counter the effects...
Plenty of reasonable people believe that the United States should put its own strategic interests above concerns about human rights when it comes to foreign policy. To them, it’s simply a matter of being realistic. But even those who believe the U.S. should be less critical of other countries’...
No matter where you live in southern California, chances are that there is a coyote relatively nearby — skittish, generally unobtrusive, most likely wary of humans, but capable of being a vicious killer of rodents, rabbits and small pets. Maybe you have figured out how to deal with this neighbor,...
Californians have a lot on the line in the next congressional debate about America’s gun laws. Two bills stacked with legislative sponsors — HB 38 in the House, SB 446 in the Senate — would override our state’s longstanding rules governing who is allowed to carry a concealed, loaded firearm in...
If a mother earning minimum wage puts her kids in the family car, has her eyes on the road when her disobedient 14-year-old slips off his annoying shoulder belt and gets pulled over, what’s an appropriate punishment? The Golden State's answer: The minimum fine for not properly restraining a child...
The latest report from the Congressional Budget Office once again exposes the sharp and bitter truth about the House Republican efforts to “repeal and replace” President Obama’s Affordable Care Act. The American Health Care Act — now in the hands of the Senate — represents a glaring transfer of...
The most natural questions to ask about the Manchester terrorist attack are also the most intractable: Who was the perpetrator, and what caused him to carry it out? His name, revealed on Tuesday, is known to us: Salman Ramadan Abedi. He was a British-born 22-year-old of Libyan descent from Manchester,...
What is a drone? Is it just a new version of the model aircraft that decades of schoolchildren have flown in their backyards and parks with little harm to people or property? Or is it a far more dangerous, often much more substantial, piece of machinery that can fly thousands of feet in the air,...
Clippers owner Steve Ballmer on his new website that puts government spending and taxing data at the click of a mouse.
Ever wondered what it’s like to be pursued, badgered and threatened legally by a special counsel, like the one appointed last week to investigate the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia? I can tell you firsthand. In 2003, the George W. Bush administration leaked the name of a CIA operations officer,...
The speaker was civilian, the audience military. Soldiers and marines leaned forward as the speaker described the hazards inherent to moving troops or supplies in developing countries. Those in uniform nodded. Many knew firsthand what happens to an ambushed truck convoy in a clogged Iraqi alley...
The suicide bombing in Manchester on Monday was a sickening reminder that the West still lives under the threat of terrorism. And the claim of responsibility that followed was chilling confirmation that Islamic State has ordered adherents outside the Middle East to carry out attacks in their own...
The sight of thousands of teenagers, mostly girls, fleeing in panic from the blood and smoke of a concert hall in the northern English city of Manchester may have warmed the hearts of Islamic State commanders, who tweeted victoriously that the “crusaders” — i.e., the girls — had been targeted by...
President Trump has set one goal that all Americans can get behind, and that’s making the sluggish U.S. economy grow faster. Yet key parts of the $3.8-trillion budget he proposed Tuesday abandon that goal, seeking instead to cut federal spending at the expense of the long-term strength of the economy...
There have been many death knells for the 710 Freeway extension to Pasadena over the decades. The proposal to “close the gap” — by building the final 4.5-mile stretch to connect the 710 to Interstate 210 — has been part of a state master plan since the 1950s, but has been stymied repeatedly by...
On Monday, the Supreme Court agreed with a lower court that North Carolina legislators had improperly taken race into account when they redrew the lines of two congressional districts in a way that made it easier for Republican candidates to prevail in other districts in the state. The ruling is...