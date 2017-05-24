Opinion

  • We're working on the homeless problem, but don't expect instant results
    Op-Ed

    We're working on the homeless problem, but don't expect instant results

    No one in Los Angeles was surprised to hear on Wednesday that the homeless population had ballooned yet again. Everywhere one looks one sees people sleeping on sidewalks, in tents and recreational vehicles. The homeless are now a part of our urban and suburban landscape. But there’s no reason to...

  • Curbing free expression is the wrong response to the killings in Portland
    Editorial

    Curbing free expression is the wrong response to the killings in Portland

    Portland, Ore., is still shaken by the stabbings that cost two courageous men their lives and seriously injured a third when they came to the defense of two women being subjected to anti-Muslim taunts on a commuter train. But the trauma doesn’t justify a request by Portland’s mayor that the federal...

  • Al Franken hates all those 'no joke' headlines
    Op-Ed

    Al Franken hates all those 'no joke' headlines

    Ever so carefully, Al Franken is allowing himself to be funny again. The former “Saturday Night Live” star, now a second-term senator from Minnesota, spent a decade turning himself into a stolid, serious politician. "When I first came to the Senate, I had to be very careful not to be funny," Franken...

  • Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra needs to get moving on an Exxon Mobil probe
    Editorial

    Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra needs to get moving on an Exxon Mobil probe

    Xavier Becerra has been quite outspoken about much of the work he’s done as California’s attorney general since replacing Kamala Harris, newly elected to the U.S. Senate, in late January. His office has issued more than 70 press releases — about 20 more than Harris issued over the same time frame...

  • What happens when abortion is illegal in all circumstances
    Op-Ed

    What happens when abortion is illegal in all circumstances

    El Salvador has one of the worst records on reproductive rights in the world. Since 1998, Article 133 of the Penal Code has made abortion illegal in all circumstances, without exception, punishable by up to eight years in prison. Sentences of up to 30 years have been handed down when a judge determined...

  • Banning in-person jail visits is foolish and needlessly cruel
    Editorial

    Banning in-person jail visits is foolish and needlessly cruel

    As a movement has taken hold to get California’s jails and prisons to operate more efficiently while releasing inmates who are better able to successfully reenter society, there have been occasional steps in the opposite direction. One of the most destructive has been a trend to ban in-person visits...

  • Let's get this housing for homeless veterans built already
    Editorial

    Let's get this housing for homeless veterans built already

    The master plan to revitalize the campus of the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs was formally adopted at a sun-dappled ceremony flush with political leaders, veterans and the advocates who had fought tenaciously for that moment. Finally, there was a plan in place to transform the campus from an...

  • To end the housing crisis, California leaders can't be afraid to put all options on the table
    Editorial

    To end the housing crisis, California leaders can't be afraid to put all options on the table

    How do you know that California’s housing problem has hit crisis proportions? When state lawmakers introduce more than 130 bills to try and fix it. The state’s housing market has long been unaffordable for far too many Californians. But in recent years, the problem has become impossible to ignore....

  • California has long placed teacher rights over student needs. A fair compromise is finally on the horizon
    Editorial

    California has long placed teacher rights over student needs. A fair compromise is finally on the horizon

    Twelve years ago, then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger learned a painful lesson about the might of the California Teachers Assn. when he pushed a ballot measure to lengthen the time it takes for teachers to get tenure. Not only did that proposal go down, but the revved-up union energy contributed to...

  • Trump didn't win any friends in Europe
    Editorial

    Trump didn't win any friends in Europe

    Europe, the last leg of President Trump’s first foray into international diplomacy, was supposed to be both a learning experience and an exercise in fence-mending with longstanding American allies disconcerted by his campaign mantra of “America First.” But Trump seems to have been little moved...

  • How to cool an increasingly hot city
    Editorial

    How to cool an increasingly hot city

    Los Angeles street services crews have begun slathering a new light gray coating on some boring old black asphalt streets. They’re not just changing the color scheme. The city is testing whether so-called cool pavements can lower the temperature in the surrounding area and help counter the effects...

  • At what point does Trump's comic inarticulateness become dangerous?
    Editorial

    At what point does Trump's comic inarticulateness become dangerous?

    Plenty of reasonable people believe that the United States should put its own strategic interests above concerns about human rights when it comes to foreign policy. To them, it’s simply a matter of being realistic. But even those who believe the U.S. should be less critical of other countries’...

  • Living with the coyote next door
    Editorial

    Living with the coyote next door

    No matter where you live in southern California, chances are that there is a coyote relatively nearby — skittish, generally unobtrusive, most likely wary of humans, but capable of being a vicious killer of rodents, rabbits and small pets. Maybe you have figured out how to deal with this neighbor,...

  • Arizona gun laws in L.A.? It could happen
    Op-Ed

    Arizona gun laws in L.A.? It could happen

    Californians have a lot on the line in the next congressional debate about America’s gun laws. Two bills stacked with legislative sponsors — HB 38 in the House, SB 446 in the Senate — would override our state’s longstanding rules governing who is allowed to carry a concealed, loaded firearm in...

  • How much is too much for a traffic ticket? And who should get the revenue?
    Op-Ed

    How much is too much for a traffic ticket? And who should get the revenue?

    If a mother earning minimum wage puts her kids in the family car, has her eyes on the road when her disobedient 14-year-old slips off his annoying shoulder belt and gets pulled over, what’s an appropriate punishment? The Golden State's answer: The minimum fine for not properly restraining a child...

  • America's military is built to help defense contractors, not troops
    Op-Ed

    America's military is built to help defense contractors, not troops

    The speaker was civilian, the audience military. Soldiers and marines leaned forward as the speaker described the hazards inherent to moving troops or supplies in developing countries. Those in uniform nodded. Many knew firsthand what happens to an ambushed truck convoy in a clogged Iraqi alley...

  • To avoid a Manchester-type bombing on American soil, integrate Muslims
    Op-Ed

    To avoid a Manchester-type bombing on American soil, integrate Muslims

    The suicide bombing in Manchester on Monday was a sickening reminder that the West still lives under the threat of terrorism. And the claim of responsibility that followed was chilling confirmation that Islamic State has ordered adherents outside the Middle East to carry out attacks in their own...

  • The Manchester bombing and Trump's dubious Middle Eastern strategy
    Editorial

    The Manchester bombing and Trump's dubious Middle Eastern strategy

    The sight of thousands of teenagers, mostly girls, fleeing in panic from the blood and smoke of a concert hall in the northern English city of Manchester may have warmed the hearts of Islamic State commanders, who tweeted victoriously that the “crusaders” — i.e., the girls — had been targeted by...

  • Surprise, surprise: Trump's budget punishes the sick and the poor while rewarding the wealthy
    Editorial

    Surprise, surprise: Trump's budget punishes the sick and the poor while rewarding the wealthy

    President Trump has set one goal that all Americans can get behind, and that’s making the sluggish U.S. economy grow faster. Yet key parts of the $3.8-trillion budget he proposed Tuesday abandon that goal, seeking instead to cut federal spending at the expense of the long-term strength of the economy...

  • Pull the plug on the 710 tunnel
    Editorial

    Pull the plug on the 710 tunnel

    There have been many death knells for the 710 Freeway extension to Pasadena over the decades. The proposal to “close the gap” — by building the final 4.5-mile stretch to connect the 710 to Interstate 210 — has been part of a state master plan since the 1950s, but has been stymied repeatedly by...

