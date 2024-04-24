Letters to the Editor: Columbine was 25 years ago. When will we finally amend the 2nd Amendment?

Students embrace on April 24, 1999, at a memorial for their classmates who were killed at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo.

To the editor: Twenty-five years after the Columbine High School mass shooting in Colorado, gun violence is the leading cause of death among children and teens. This is truly an abomination. Our children should grow up feeling safe. (“It’s been 25 years since Columbine. This is what we’re still getting wrong about school shootings,” Opinion, April 19)

I grew up in the United Kingdom, where gun violence was, and still is, very rare.

I believe it’s time to amend the 2nd Amendment. When people put principles or rules ahead of life, there is something horribly wrong.

I understand that in America, there are situations and circumstances where people should have access to guns. People hunt for their food. People live in rural areas, far from a police presence.

Advertisement

But surely, wise and conscientious people can amend the Constitution so that our children are protected and the people who do need access to guns can get them. Or are we just not that smart?

David Tempest, Mar Vista

..

To the editor: When I saw the op-ed article by gun violence researcher Sonali Rajan, I almost didn’t read it. Why? Because I have grown numb and weary when it comes to our leaders’ apathy and resistance to addressing this problem.

It is mind-boggling that since the Columbine shooting in 1999, firearms are now the leading cause of death among all children and teens in the U.S. It reminds me of the song by Peter, Paul and Mary, though with a new line: “Where have all the children gone?”

Christine Koch, Pasadena

..

Advertisement

To the editor: As a school counselor for 35 years, I worked with very angry students. Poor school performance or experience with unloving parents makes children feel bad about themselves. This creates anger and a need to strike back.

Based on my experience, I believe that children who become angry develop this trait by the third grade. So, we have to start providing counseling to children at a very young age.

I have done that for many years and have been able to help children change their attitudes and beliefs about themselves. They become happier and do better in school.

People who are angry and think badly of themselves hurt others. Some may do it with words, and sadly, some do it with guns. Unfortunately, laws restricting access to guns will never stop angry kids from wanting to hurt others, so schools must provide counselors starting in kindergarten.

Royce Daniels, Laguna Hills