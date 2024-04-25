Letters to the Editor: Speaker Mike Johnson is finally putting country before Trump

To the editor: In a remarkable moment of clarity, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) seemed to realize his choice was between dooming GOP control of the House in the 2024 elections by maintaining legislative paralysis, or dooming Donald Trump’s candidacy by resolving the issues on which Trump has claimed the big problems can’t be solved until he is back in office. (“The House passes billions in aid for Ukraine and Israel after months of struggle,” April 20)

Johnson did this with a courageous and sensible response to Ukraine, and now he seems to be moving toward a bipartisan bill to address the situation on the U.S.-Mexico border. That will probably pass overwhelmingly and rob Trump of his biggest issue.

Meanwhile, the former president sits in court, draining the energy and illusion from his smoke-and-mirrors persona. Trump gives the impression of someone constantly in motion who will fall over if he has to stop. This may be the moment.

Glenn Pascall, Dana Point

To the editor: I am glad to see Johnson defy the isolationists in the Republican Party and finally allow the House to pass aid to Ukraine.

However, I would have liked to see language in the bill requiring President Biden and his military leaders to provide a strategy to help Ukraine defeat Russia rather than simply maintain the status quo.

Give Ukraine the tools it needs to win, or concede defeat. Biden’s indecisive incrementalism costs money and lives, and the only upside is that he doesn’t upset Russian President Vladimir Putin too much.

Tom Fournier, Rolling Hills Estates