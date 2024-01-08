L.A. Times electoral endorsements for 2024 March primary

A cure for the common opinion
The 2024 election season is underway. While the presidential contest may garner the most attention, many important state and local races and measures are also on the ballot.
To help voters decide, the Times editorial board offers recommendations based on candidate interviews and independent reporting. Every registered voter will be mailed a ballot in early February, allowing ample time to read up on the candidates, tune in to a forum, consider endorsements, including ours, and make a decision before the last day of voting on March 5.
Los Angeles City Council
Imelda Padilla for City Council District 6
Padilla has been in the seat for only half a year, but has done what she said she would do. She deserves a full City Council term.
