L.A. Times electoral endorsements for 2024 March primary

California voters will cast their ballots in the state primary on or before March 5.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By The Times Editorial Board
The 2024 election season is underway. While the presidential contest may garner the most attention, many important state and local races and measures are also on the ballot.

To help voters decide, the Times editorial board offers recommendations based on candidate interviews and independent reporting. Every registered voter will be mailed a ballot in early February, allowing ample time to read up on the candidates, tune in to a forum, consider endorsements, including ours, and make a decision before the last day of voting on March 5.

LOS ANGELES CITY

Los Angeles City Council
Imelda Padilla for City Council District 6
Padilla has been in the seat for only half a year, but has done what she said she would do. She deserves a full City Council term.

Check back for more endorsements in Los Angeles city races.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY

Check back for endorsements in Los Angeles County races.

LAUSD

Check back for endorsements in Los Angeles Unified Board of Education races.

COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

Check back for endorsements in Los Angeles County Superior Court judicial races.

STATEWIDE

Check back for the Times’ recommendation on Proposition 1.

U.S. HOUSE & SENATE

Check back for endorsements in the U.S. Senate race and some Southern California congressional districts. The editorial board endorses selectively, choosing the most consequential races in which to make recommendations.

The Times Editorial Board

The Los Angeles Times’ editorial board determines the positions of The Times as an institution. It operates separately from the newsroom. You can read more about the board’s mission and its members at About The Times Editorial Board.

