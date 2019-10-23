Harry Litman, the legal affairs columnist for the Opinion page, is a former U.S. attorney and deputy assistant attorney general. He is the creator and executive producer of the “Talking Feds” podcast (@talkingfedspod) and a regular commentator on MSNBC, CNN and Fox News. He previously was a contributing columnist for the Washington Post. Litman teaches constitutional law and national security law at UCLA School of Law and UC San Diego, and he practices law with Constantine Cannon in San Francisco, specializing in the False Claims Act. Litman served as a law clerk to Supreme Court Justices Thurgood Marshall and Anthony Kennedy. Prior to law school, Litman worked on the Associated Press baseball desk and as a feature film production assistant in New York City. Litman and his wife, Julie Roskies Litman, have three children.