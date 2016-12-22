This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Leaders of an effort to split California into its own country opened what they call an "embassy" for the state in Russia last weekend.
- California members of Congress have urged President-elect Donald Trump to take another look at climate change programs and abortion funding .
- Two state legislators have introduced a bill that would force all presidential candidates to release tax returns before being eligible for a spot on the California ballot in 2020 -- an effort aimed directly at President-elect Donald Trump.
Former White House aide, L.A. Times employee joins long list of candidates vying to succeed Xavier Becerra
|Christine Mai-Duc
Former White House staffer Alejandra Campoverdi has entered the race to replace Rep. Xavier Becerra (D-Los Angeles).
Campoverdi, a former employee of the Los Angeles Times, said in an interview that her California upbringing and experience in Washington make her well-suited to represent the 34th Congressional District.
"I have a personal connection to the struggles of the people in this district, and I know how Washington works," said Campoverdi, 37, who grew up in Santa Monica. "I was raised by a single mother who emigrated from Mexico and by my grandmother. Every day I saw the sacrifices they made for our family and for the community."
Campoverdi worked in the White House from 2009-12, first as an assistant to a deputy chief of staff and later as deputy director of Hispanic media.
While at The Times in 2015, she worked with the publisher's office on a video project about immigration and the American identity. She left in July to pursue opportunities with other media outlets.
Campoverdi strikes a similar tone to many of her fellow candidates, vowing to "stand up against Donald Trump and his politics of hate."
Other candidates vying for the seat include:
- Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez (D-Los Angeles)
- Wendy Carrillo, a Democratic labor activist
- Kenneth Mejia, a Green Party candidate who ran earlier this year as a write-in Democratic candidate against Becerra
- Sara Hernandez, former staffer for Councilman Jose Huizar and a Democrat
- Arturo Carmona, a Democrat and former top deputy for the Bernie Sanders campaign
- Yolie Flores, a former LAUSD board member and a Democrat
- Karl Siganporia, a Republican who previously explored a congressional run as a Democrat
- Raymond Meza, a Democrat and labor organizer with SEIU Local 721
- Steven Mac, a Democrat and felony prosecutor for L.A. County
9:40 a.m.: This post was updated to include Steven Mac's entry into the race.
Prosecutor is ninth candidate in L.A. congressional race to replace Becerra
|Christine Mai-Duc
The number of candidates fighting to replace Rep. Xavier Becerra is now at nine, with L.A. County prosecutor Steven Mac the latest to jump in.
Mac, 35, filed papers with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday. He previously lived in Glendale, but moved to Eagle Rock this week due to rising rent, he said.
In an interview, Mac said that he was running to "hold the [Trump] administration accountable for the truth" and that his past experience as an active-duty Army intelligence officer and Judge Advocate General's Corps officer has helped him prepare for that.
Mac, whose parents emigrated from Vietnam but are ethnic Chinese, was raised in South Los Angeles and later in Montebello. He says he understands the immigrant experience that permeates the lives of many residents in the 34th Congressional District: His mother worked in the garment district in downtown Los Angeles, while his father worked in Chinatown restaurants for years.
"No matter what country you come from, you come here and you start from nothing and work your way up," he said. "I think I share that with everybody in the district."
Union organizer announces run for Xavier Becerra's congressional seat
|Christine Mai-Duc
Raymond Meza, a Los Angeles union organizer, says he will join several other declared candidates vying to replace Rep. Xavier Becerra (D-Los Angeles).
In a video statement released Wednesday morning, Meza characterized himself as someone "with a proven track record of taking on opponents" and said he "isn't afraid of a fight."
In a written statement, Meza added that he "will refuse to compromise with Donald Trump" on issues such as immigration and dismantling the Affordable Care Act.
Meza, who was raised in Eagle Rock, has worked for the Service Employees International Union Local 721 for nearly a decade. The union was central to the "Fight for $15" campaign that helped bring a $15 minimum wage to Los Angeles County.
Meza joins seven other candidates — five Democrats, a Republican and a Green Party candidate — who say they are running to replace Becerra, who is expected to be confirmed as California attorney general early next year.
No date has yet been set for the special election to determine Becerra's successor.
L.A. County politicians and donors had the most campaign law violations in California this year
|Patrick McGreevy
Los Angeles County had more cases of politicians and others successfully prosecuted for violating campaign finance and ethics rules than any other county in California this year, the state Fair Political Practices Commission reported Tuesday.
The agency prosecuted 72 cases this year from Los Angeles County, many more than the 23 in Santa Clara County, the second-highest number of violations among the 58 counties. The FPPC prosecuted 13 cases each in Orange and Ventura counties, 12 in Kern County, seven in Riverside County and six in San Bernardino County, according to an interactive map posted by the state ethics watchdog agency.
“We are always striving to improve our technology to increase transparency,” said FPPC Chair Jodi Remke. “The heat map will help inform voters and strengthen accountability.”
In all, the FPPC successfully prosecuted 311 cases statewide this year with penalties totaling $894,257, she said.
The largest fine involving a Los Angeles County politician was $57,000 levied by the FPPC against state Sen. Tony Mendoza (D-Artesia) in a case involving campaign money laundering and other violations in aiding a political ally.
CalPERS leaders push a plan to assume less from investments, more from taxpayers
|John Myers
The investment committee of California's largest pension fund took action Tuesday to lower long-term investment projections beginning next summer, a decision requiring larger annual contributions from taxpayers.
The proposal will be considered by the full board of directors of the California Public Employees Retirement Fund, CalPERS, on Wednesday. The proposal would take three years to fully implement, lowering the official rate of return on pension investments from the current 7.5% to 7%.
Ted Eliopoulos, the chief investment officer of CalPERS, told directors that the pension fund needs "additional cash to close the growing gap between benefits going out, and contributions coming in."
CalPERS officials said that the 7.5% rate of return, which was put in place four years ago, could be achieved only by moving more of the fund's $299-billion portfolio into real estate and private equity investments — the kinds of commitments that would take up dollars now being used to pay benefits to retired government workers.
"That's just not practical, reasonable or prudent," said Allan Emkin, an investment consultant asked to analyze CalPERS' options.
Under the plan, the three-year transition to a lower investment assumption would be delayed an additional year for schools and local governments. A member of Gov. Jerry Brown's budget staff said the action would require as much as $2 billion in annual state payments by the time of full implementation in 2020.
"We believe this schedule would give [government] employers time to plan their budgets and minimize the impact," said Cheryl Eason, the chief financial officer of CalPERS.
Representatives of public employee unions, who criticized the more conservative approach in a pension fund meeting last month , warned of the costs to government workers who will be required to contribute more from their paychecks.
"Nobody has the crystal ball to project the future," Jai Sookprasert of the California School Employees Assn. said to pension board members. "We believe this action you are about to take will have a major impact on employees and employers."
Investment advisors told the pension fund leaders that under current economic conditions, there could be as little as a 14% chance of CalPERS' achieving its current investment expectations over the next decade given the amount of money being paid each year to a rising number of retired government workers.
Last year, CalPERS paid out $5 billion more in retirement payments than it took in as employee contributions, a reflection of the quickly aging worker population.
"We are at this very painful, unique moment in time," CalPERS board member Priya Mathur said. "We have been entrusted by employers to deliver the pension promises that they make to their employees."
Buddhist reverend is newest chaplain for California Assembly
|Melanie Mason
Monday's gathering of the California electors featured formalities only trotted out every four years. But the proceedings began with two sounds that will likely be Capitol staples next year: a ringing Buddhist prayer bell and the distinctive baritone voice of Rev. Bob Oshita.
The 67-year-old is the newest Assembly chaplain. He most recently was reverend of the Buddhist Church of Sacramento.
Oshita, who also presided over the swearing-in ceremony for legislators earlier this month, began his opening prayer on Monday with the crisp chime of a bell and a call for "calming self-reflection." His urging of introspection lent an air of solemnity to the ceremony, during which all 55 of California's electors cast votes for Hillary Clinton .
"The greater the responsibilities of leadership, the more there is a need for deep and quiet reflection in each day," Oshita told the electors.
Oshita and his wife, Patti, for decades have been involved with their church, which has been a longtime centerpiece of the local Japanese American community, the Sacramento Bee reported . He offered the opening prayer when the Dalai Lama addressed a joint session of the Legislature last June.
Asian Americans in the Legislature cheered Oshita's appointment when it was announced earlier this month.
"His experience working with young people, tending to the spiritual needs of a variety of communities, and serving for many years in the [capital] city as a compassionate and committed reverend will serve us well in his new role,” Assemblyman Rob Bonta (D-Alameda), chairman of the Asian Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus, said in a statement.
The new chaplain replaces Father Constantine Pappademos, a Greek Orthodox priest who served various roles at the Capitol, including Assembly chaplain from 2003 until this year. Oshita's counterpart in the Senate is Sister Michelle Gorman, a Roman Catholic nun who has served in the role since 2014.
The state tax break for second homes is being targeted by lawmakers
|Liam Dillon
Following a year without major legislation to address California's housing affordability crisis, state lawmakers have already introduced a number of bills designed to increase spending on low-income housing and boost production.
One proposal from Assemblyman David Chiu (D-San Francisco) would eliminate the state's mortgage interest deduction on Californians' second homes and redirect $300 million a year to tax credits that support low-income development.
The measure would require two-thirds approval in the Legislature and is a test of lawmakers' long history of supporting tax subsidies for homeowners.
California secession organizers say they've opened an embassy -- in Moscow
|John Myers
California gained an embassy in Russia last weekend, at least in the eyes of those who have promised to seek a statewide vote on secession, nicknamed "Calexit," in 2018.
Louis Marinelli, a San Diego resident who is the leader of the group promoting an effort to turn the state into an independent country , organized the Moscow event that was publicized on social media.
"We want to start laying the groundwork for a dialogue about an independent California joining the United Nations now," he said in an email Monday.
Marinelli is currently working as an English teacher in Russia, and said he is there working on immigration issues related to his wife, who is a Russian national.
The effort faces the longest of odds, requiring not only initial approval by California voters in 2018 but a subsequent special election in 2019. Even if successful then, the proposal would have to pass difficult if not insurmountable legal obstacles.
Marinelli said he's not discouraged by the high hurdles.
"All major social and political movements in this country take time and inevitably have to overcome failures and setbacks before they are ultimately successful," he said.
Secessionists formally launch quest for California's independence
California members of Congress petition Trump on climate change and abortion restrictions
|Sarah D. Wire
Two members of the California congressional delegation, along with other lawmakers, wrote letters to President-elect Donald Trump this week, one warning him against targeting scientists researching climate change and another asking him to eliminate restrictions on federal money being used to provide abortions.
Responding to news that the Trump transition team requested detailed information about scientists working on climate change in Department of Energy national lboratories, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin) led a letter signed by 26 colleagues warning that the members of Congress would defend the scientists in court if necessary.
Swalwell’s district includes Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratory. Four national laboratories in California employ 22,500 people, according to the Energy Department.
Trump has said he's not convinced that climate change is real. The Trump transition team said the team member who had requested the information has since been disciplined.
“Such questions about [Department of Energy] lab staff are worrisome because they suggest there may be attempts by the incoming Administration to retaliate against them or defund their work, even if blame for the questionnaire is now said to rest with a reportedly ‘rogue’ transition team employee,” the letter states. “Regardless of one’s views on climate change, it is simply inappropriate to target hard-working public servants simply for doing their jobs."
Facing another two years as the minority party in the House and Senate, letters signed by a few dozen colleagues is a way for Democrats to draw attention to policy issues, especially with a Republican also controlling the executive branch.
Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) led a letter signed by more than 100 House colleagues urging Trump not to include 1976 Hyde Amendment in his 2018 budget. The amendment, when invoked, prevents federal funds from being used to pay for abortions.
"Every person should be treated with dignity, compassion and respect — and that includes a woman's right to make her own decisions about whether to end a pregnancy. We urge you to begin your presidency with a clear and bold statement that abortion coverage bans have no place in our public policy," the letter states.
Over the years, the Hyde Amendment restriction has been used for those on Medicare and Medicaid, federal employees, Peace Corps volunteers, female prisoners and others who receive federally funded healthcare. Many of those people have low incomes and are minorities, the letter states.
During the campaign, Trump said he was "totally against abortion" He also said that "there has to be some form of punishment" for women who get an abortion if it were outlawed, a statement his campaign quickly walked back.
Kamala Harris nabs national security, environment assignments in the U.S. Senate
|John Myers
Sen.-elect Kamala Harris said Monday that her committee assignments in the U.S. Senate will be "key battlegrounds" in next year's major policy debates on Capitol Hill.
The incoming freshman Democrat will serve on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee; the Select Committee on Intelligence; the Committee on Environment & Public Works; and the Committee on the Budget.
In a written statement, Harris said she believes the four committees will be tasked with examining a number of the proposals promoted by the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.
"At a time when so many Californians and Americans are uncertain about our future, I will aggressively fight for our families and the ideals of our nation," Harris said.
Anti-Trump protesters gather in Sacramento for the electoral college vote
California's 55 presidential electors will cast their votes at the state Capitol on Monday afternoon. For coverage of the events in Sacramento and state capitals across the country, follow the latest news on Trail Guide .
Lawmakers say Trump should disclose tax returns to get on California's 2020 ballot
|John Myers
President-elect Donald Trump would have to disclose his tax returns to the public to win a spot on California's statewide ballot in 2020 under a plan two lawmakers will introduce in Sacramento.
The legislation is inspired by a similar effort in New York and would require any candidate to disclose five years of tax returns no later than 50 days before a general election.
"Transparency is a non-partisan issue," said state Sen. Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) in a statement. "Voters not only deserve full disclosure of their future leader's tax returns, they should be entitled to them."
The refusal by the president-elect to release his tax returns broke a streak for candidate disclosure that dated back four decades. The efforts in California and New York seek to force candidates to comply by using election law.
"Requiring that this basic financial information be made available to voters will help build critical public trust," said state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), the co-author of the legislation.
California Politics Podcast: Gov. Jerry Brown takes on climate science critics
|John Myers
Gov. Jerry Brown is wasting no time in drawing a line on the issue of climate change with the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.
This week's episode of the California Politics Podcast takes a closer look at the governor's comments last week in San Francisco — a speech in which he made clear California is prepared to go it alone on climate policies if needed.
And in this last episode of 2016, we offer a few key takeaways from the year in California politics as well as what role those issues might play in the debates of 2017.
I'm joined by Marisa Lagos of KQED News.
Prominent California Republicans urge party members to keep Jim Brulte on as state GOP chairman
|Christine Mai-Duc
Three top California Republicans sent a letter Friday urging party members to retain state GOP Chairman Jim Brulte as the party looks toward statewide elections in 2018.
"It's no secret that California's demographic trends present challenges for the GOP," read the letter, signed by Tim Clark, California director for the Donald Trump campaign; Ron Nehring, a former state GOP chairman; and Steve Poizner, who as state insurance commissioner from 2007 to 2011 was the last Republican to hold statewide office.
"Chairman Brulte understands that Republicans must focus, in the short term, on winning battles where we can, while also making permanent, long-term growth into California's diverse communities," the letter continued.
Brulte, a former state Senate Republican leader from Rancho Cucamonga, took over as chairman in 2013 at a time when the party was in disarray and in massive debt. He was reelected in 2015.
Earlier this year, party leaders voted to change party rules to allow Brulte to serve two more terms if reelected.
The chairmanship vote will take place during the state Republican spring convention, scheduled for Feb. 24-26 in Sacramento.
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla certifies historic results in 'smooth' election
|Jazmine Ulloa
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Friday certified a record-breaking count of 14.6 million ballots cast statewide, calling the November 2016 election "smooth" and free of compromises or breaches.
Padilla, a Democrat who endorsed Hillary Clinton during the primary season, once more refuted a claim by President-elect Donald Trump of rampant voter fraud statewide, saying it was "absolutely false" and without basis or evidence.
He declined to speculate as to what could happen Monday, when the members of the electoral college across the nation cast their votes for president. But he said he hoped that process in California would go as smoothly as the general election.
"Bottom line, I can assure you that the elections officials at the state level and across all 58 counties pride themselves on professionalism," he said. "We stand by the results. We stand by the process, and we stand by protecting people's voting rights in California."
Election results show Hillary Clinton won the state with 62.2% of the popular vote — 4.2 million votes over Trump, the largest margin of victory for a presidential candidate since 1936.
The last time California saw a record number of ballots cast was in 2008, when 13.7 million votes were counted. Registered voter turnout this November election reached more than 75%, with nearly 58% of voters casting their ballots by mail.
California delegate to Republican National Convention pays a visit to Trump Tower
|Chris Megerian
California may have overwhelmingly voted for Hillary Clinton, but Donald Trump still has passionate supporters from the state.
Shirley Husar, a Republican National Convention delegate from Pasadena, visited Trump Tower on Friday to talk about urban renewal with Omarosa Manigault, a Trump advisor and former "Apprentice" contestant.
Husar, who is African American, helped nominate Trump at the convention, calling him a "candidate that can provide for my boys and all Californians the hope and opportunity of the true America."
Husar has criticized Black Lives Matter activists and the role of government assistance programs and she praised Trump in comments to reporters on Friday.
"We're excited," she said. "The African American coalition is growing."
Coming to the state Capitol on Monday: California's 55 electors
|Melanie Mason
The 2016 presidential campaign will finally come to an end Monday when the members of the electoral college across the nation cast their votes for president, reflecting the outcome of the Nov. 8 election.
While that action will officially seal the win for Donald Trump, in California, the ceremony will be decidedly centered around Hillary Clinton, whose decisive victory here helped power her lead in the nationwide popular vote.
She will be the choice of California's 55 Democratic electors, who will convene at 2 p.m. in the state Capitol to cast their votes.
Because all of the state's electoral votes go to the winner, the crowd gathering Monday will be entirely aligned with the Democrats -- a delegation chosen by the state's two U.S. senators as well as congressional nominees in each district. A federal judge on Friday rejected a challenge to the state's winner-take-all requirement.
The electors include Christine Pelosi , daughter of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco, and Olivia Reyes-Becerra, daughter of Rep. Xavier Becerra of Los Angeles, just selected to be the state's next attorney general.
The group also includes elected officials such as Assemblywomen Shirley Weber of San Diego and Susan Talamantes Eggman of Stockton.
The Times will cover this meeting and the day's electoral college events live .
California's top elections officer says it's past time to revisit the electoral college
|John Myers
Secretary of State Alex Padilla, who will certify the results of the Nov. 8 election this week, said it's wrong to consider overhauling some parts of federal voting law without also weighing the merits of the electoral college in the modern era.
"Is it past time to revisit the electoral college? Absolutely," Padilla said Thursday in a meeting with The Times Editorial Board.
Padilla, a Democrat who endorsed Hillary Clinton during the primary season, took note of a 2013 U.S. Supreme Court decision to strike a portion of the 1965 Voting Rights Act , which a majority of justices saw as no longer needed.
"I can't ignore the parallel," Padilla said. "If the Supreme Court of the United States found that the formula for the Voting Rights Act, which was only 50 years old, no longer applied and was worth revisiting, why not the electoral college?"
Still, the state's chief elections officer declined to say whether he thinks — as some have suggested — that presidential electors in states across the nation should be allowed to vote their conscience when they meet next week. California law requires the 55 electors chosen by Democrats to vote for the nominees of their party.
"I think the state law is pretty clear in California on what electors are supposed to do," he said.
Padilla noted that California is part of an 11-state compact whose members have agreed to cast their electoral votes for the presidential candidate that wins the national popular vote. The compact has no legal effect, however, until enough state legislatures sign on and pass legislation binding their states to the agreement to total the 270 electoral college votes a candidate needs to become president.
