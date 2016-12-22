Alejandra Campoverdi, a former Times employee, is seeking the seat of Rep. Xavier Becerra (D-Los Angeles).

Campoverdi, a former employee of the Los Angeles Times, said in an interview that her California upbringing and experience in Washington make her well-suited to represent the 34th Congressional District.

"I have a personal connection to the struggles of the people in this district, and I know how Washington works," said Campoverdi, 37, who grew up in Santa Monica. "I was raised by a single mother who emigrated from Mexico and by my grandmother. Every day I saw the sacrifices they made for our family and for the community."

Campoverdi worked in the White House from 2009-12, first as an assistant to a deputy chief of staff and later as deputy director of Hispanic media.

While at The Times in 2015, she worked with the publisher's office on a video project about immigration and the American identity. She left in July to pursue opportunities with other media outlets.

Campoverdi strikes a similar tone to many of her fellow candidates, vowing to "stand up against Donald Trump and his politics of hate."

Other candidates vying for the seat include:

Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez (D-Los Angeles)

Wendy Carrillo, a Democratic labor activist

Kenneth Mejia, a Green Party candidate who ran earlier this year as a write-in Democratic candidate against Becerra

Sara Hernandez, former staffer for Councilman Jose Huizar and a Democrat

Arturo Carmona, a Democrat and former top deputy for the Bernie Sanders campaign

Yolie Flores, a former LAUSD board member and a Democrat

Karl Siganporia, a Republican who previously explored a congressional run as a Democrat

Raymond Meza, a Democrat and labor organizer with SEIU Local 721

Steven Mac, a Democrat and felony prosecutor for L.A. County

UPDATE

9:40 a.m.: This post was updated to include Steven Mac's entry into the race.