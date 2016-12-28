Contributions roll into Antonio Villaraigosa's campaign for governor

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Sen.-elect Kamala Harris continues to add key staff before taking office next month.
- Gov. Jerry Brown pardoned 112 people and commuted one felon's sentence in what's become a Christmas tradition.
- Backers of an effort to split California into its own country opened what they call an "embassy" for the state in Russia .
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast