John Benoit, Riverside County supervisor and former legislator, loses battle with cancer

John Myers
Riverside County Supervisor John Benoit, left, with fellow South Coast Air Quality Management District board member Joseph Lyou on April 1. (Los Angeles Times)
John Benoit, a veteran state legislator who went on to serve seven years as a Riverside County supervisor, died Monday after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The Republican politician's staff announced Benoit's death in a statement on Tuesday, what would have been his 65th birthday.

A former California Highway Patrol officer, Benoit was elected to the state Assembly in 2002 and the Senate in 2008. He was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Riverside County Board of Supervisors in 2009 and won a second term in 2014.

In 2006, the GOP legislator wrote a law prompted by the death of a Riverside child that requires child daycare centers to publicly disclose health and safety violations and substantiated complaints.

Benoit was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last month, and earlier this month announced that his treatment had delayed his return to work.

He is survived by his wife, two children and two grandchildren. Gov. Jerry Brown will appoint a successor to serve the remainder of Benoit's term as county supervisor.

