Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins one of California's top political consulting firms

Juan Rodriguez, the campaign manager for state Atty. Gen. Kamala Harris’ successful bid for the U.S. Senate, is joining the San Francisco-based political consulting team led by veteran Ace Smith, who has worked for Hillary Clinton and Gov. Jerry Brown.

Rodriguez will anchor the new Los Angeles office of the consulting firm, known as SCN Strategies. The firm served as Harris’ lead consultantcy during the Senate campaign.

“Adding Juan as a partner with a new footprint in Southern California dramatically expands our offering,” Smith said in a statement.

The addition of Rodriguez comes as California’s 2018 race for governor inches closer on the horizon. SCN works for Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom. He faces a growing field of candidates , including former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, a former SCN client.

Before joining the Harris campaign, Rodriguez worked as a senior advisor to the attorney general. He also worked as Los Angeles' director for state relations when Villaraigosa was mayor. Rodriguez is 31 and lives in Los Angeles.