This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Sen.-elect Kamala Harris continues to add key staff before taking office next month.
- Gov. Jerry Brown pardoned 112 people and commuted one felon's sentence in what's become a Christmas tradition.
- Backers of an effort to split California into its own country opened what they call an "embassy" for the state in Russia .
Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins one of California's top political consulting firms
|Phil Willon
Juan Rodriguez, the campaign manager for state Atty. Gen. Kamala Harris’ successful bid for the U.S. Senate, is joining the San Francisco-based political consulting team led by veteran Ace Smith, who has worked for Hillary Clinton and Gov. Jerry Brown.
Rodriguez will anchor the new Los Angeles office of the consulting firm, known as SCN Strategies. The firm served as Harris’ lead consultantcy during the Senate campaign.
“Adding Juan as a partner with a new footprint in Southern California dramatically expands our offering,” Smith said in a statement.
The addition of Rodriguez comes as California’s 2018 race for governor inches closer on the horizon. SCN works for Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom. He faces a growing field of candidates , including former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, a former SCN client.
Before joining the Harris campaign, Rodriguez worked as a senior advisor to the attorney general. He also worked as Los Angeles' director for state relations when Villaraigosa was mayor. Rodriguez is 31 and lives in Los Angeles.