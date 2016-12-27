New and returning California legislators divvy up committee assignments

California legislative leaders have rounded out their choices for dozens of policy panels, with a few freshman legislators winning committee gavels and women leading a quarter of the committees in the Assembly.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount) announced the assignments Tuesday following the Senate selections made by Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) last week.

Ten legislators who were newly elected to posts in Sacramento on Nov. 8 will serve as committee chairs in the two houses. Rendon's office said Tuesday more women would lead standing or special Assembly committees in 2017 than in the previous pair of two-year legislative sessions.

Only a handful of the state Capitol's most powerful committees, however, will change hands.

Notable new selections include state Sen. Holly Mitchell (D-Los Angeles) as chair of the Senate's budget committee; Assemblyman Chris Holden (D-Pasadena) as chair of the Assembly's energy and utilities committee; and state Sen. Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) as chair of the Senate's education committee.